Josh Gatt leaves Irish side Dundalk FC

Josh Gatt’s short time with Republic of Ireland club Dundalk FC has come to an end.

Dundalk announced Thursday that Gatt has left the club after signing a short-team deal back in the summer. A Michigan native, Gatt made three appearances for the club since arriving, starting once in a 4-0 league loss to Shamrock Rovers.

“Everybody at Dundalk FC would like to thank Joshua for his efforts at the club and we wish him all of the very best for the future,” a club statement read.

Gatt joined as a free agent after last playing for Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach in the 2018-19 season. In 16 combined appearances for Altach, Gatt scored one league goal and added four assists.

Gatt also played one season in MLS with the Rapids, appearing in 22 combined matches for the Western Conference club. After beginning his professional career with Rheindorf Altach as a 19-year-old, Gatt later moved to Norwegian side Molde, where he was managed by current Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The winger totaled 74 appearances in five years with Molde, while also being sidelined several times due to serious knee issues. Gatt scored nine goals and registered 14 assists for Molde, appearing in UEFA Champions League qualifying and winning two Tippeliagaen titles.

Gatt has earned two caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career, appearing in friendlies against Russia (2012) and Canada (2013).