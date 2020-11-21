Late Bou strike propels Revolution past Impact in playoff opener

The New England Revolution needed a last-minute strike to book a place in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, but thankfully saw its two stars shine at Gillette Stadium.

Gustavo Bou’s 94th minute winner handed Bruce Arena’s side a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact, and its fourth in a row over the Canadian club this season.

The Revolution pressured Clement Diop early and often in Foxborough and got its breakthrough goal in the 38th minute. Bou’s cross field pass found Carles Gil, who hit a one-time volley past a diving Diop and into the bottom-right corner.

Adam Buksa also had two good first-half chances for the Revs while Tajon Buchanan also tested Diop in goal.

Thierry Henry’s side stayed in the match and equalized in the 60th minute through Romell Quioto’s header. After Bojan won a free kick, Rudy Camacho headed the cross to Quioto, who finished past Matt Turner to tie things up.

Quioto and Gil traded good efforts later in the half, but the Revs upped their pressure in the final minutes with Bou stealing the victory. DeJuan Jones passed to a wide open Bou, whose long-range shot left Diop stunned as it curled into the bottom-left corner.

New England would hang on to seal a spot in the first round, one which will see them face either the Philadelphia Union or Toronto FC next week. It was a disappointing ending for the Impact, whose inconsistent defense let them down at the death.

Man of the Match

Bou not only set up the opening goal for the Revs, but came up clutch with the winner to propel his team into the first round.

Moment of the Match

Bou’s dramatic strike in stoppage time capped off a dominating night for the Revs, who easily could’ve won this match by a few more goals if not for Diop’s heroics.

Match to Forget

Bojan lacked the final touch in front of goal for the Impact, forcing only one save from Turner out of his three attempts. It was a disappointing performance for the veteran forward, who did not have his usual impact on the match.