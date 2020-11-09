MLS Eastern Conference playoff picture set

The MLS Eastern Conference playoff picture is now decided.

In dramatic fashion, the Montreal Impact march into the playoffs in the last 15 minutes of the regular season, stunning D.C. United with a two-goal comeback to earn the biggest win of Thierry Henry’s young MLS managerial career.

The work is not over for the Frenchman, though. The expanded playoff format means he will be opposed by Bruce Arena and the New England Revolution in the play-in round.

On the other side of the Eastern Conference play-in, expansion sides Nashville SC and Inter Miami are set to do battle for the first-ever post season contest of its kind.

For better or worse, Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC will have to wait for the play-in round to resolve before learning who their opponents will be, but will have the advantage of extra rest after a sprint to finish the regular season.

Eastern Conference Play-In Round

(November 10th and 11th)

(#7) Nashville SC vs. (#10) Inter Miami

(#8) New England Revolution vs. (#9) Montreal Impact

East Quarterfinals

(November 22nd)

(#3) Columbus Crew vs. (#6) New York Red Bulls

(#4) Orlando City vs (#5) NYCFC

(November 24th)

1- Philadelphia Union vs. Lowest remaining seed

2- Toronto FC vs second-lowest remaining seed