Reports: Juventus considering keeping McKennie from international duty

Weston McKennie is expected to make his first U.S. Men’s National Team appearance in 2020, but reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be forced to stay in Italy for the time being.

Just two days after Josh Sargent was replaced on the November USMNT roster, McKennie may be forced to stay at Juventus, several Italian outlets reported Friday. Juventus, along with Napoli, are considering keeping their players from heading out on international duty this month.

McKennie is scheduled to join up with his USMNT teammates in Wales ahead of a November 12th friendly against the hosts in Swansea. He would then face Panama in Austria on the 16th before returning to Turin before a Serie A match against Cagliari on November 21st.

The Serie A side has already seen McKennie, along with fellow teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala test positive for COVID-19 this calendar year, with Ronaldo missing time after joining Portugal on October international duty.

As for McKennie’s USMNT teammate Sargent, he was forced to stay in Germany by Werder Bremen due to the fact he would have to quarantine for five days after leaving the country.

The USMNT could also be without Christian Pulisic for its upcoming matches due to the playmaker’s hamstring injury which has kept him out of this weekend’s showdown with Sheffield United.

Juventus travels to Lazio on Sunday morning in its final match before the international break. The defending champions currently sit in third place behind leaders AC Milan and second place Sassuolo.