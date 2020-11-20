Tottenham-Man City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and the Top 5 Matches to Watch)

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho renew acquaintances in one of the most high-profile matches headlining This Weekend’s Soccer on TV.

Mourinho’s Tottenham are rolling, and will look to put another dent into Manchester City’s title hopes. Guardiola recently signed a new contract to stay at the Etihad through the 2022-2023 season, but if City is going to climb back into the title race, then a win against high-flying Spurs is a must.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Tottenham vs. Manchester City. Spurs are flying high but playing a wide-open match against City could by risky. Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona. COVID has hit Aletico’s squad, while Barca copes without Ansu Fati. Liverpool vs. Leicester City. Can the Reds’ makeshift defense stop Jamie Vardy? AC Milan vs. Napoli. Zlatan’s squad is rolling, but Napoli’s attack has the weapons to do damage. Leeds vs. Arsenal. Marcelo Bielsa will look to give Mikel Arteta a lesson in what be a fast and furious match.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Huesca

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs PSG

Major League Soccer

6:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact

9 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Nashville SC vs Inter Miami

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Birmingham City

D1 Féminine

3 p.m. –ESPN+, ATA Football – PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Atk Mohun Bagan

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – América vs Pachuca

7 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Chelsea

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

3 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bournemouth vs Reading

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Cardiff City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Elche

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV , Fanatiz…- Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Lazio

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Atalanta

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs Cagliari

Major League Soccer

12 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Orlando City vs NYCFC

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs Vitesse

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Everton

9 a.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs West Ham United

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Arsenal

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Leicester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Mainz 05

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Union Berlin

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Getafe

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Benevento

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Torino

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Parma

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Bologna

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Napoli vs AC Milan

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Metz

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Lens

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs Strasbourg

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Lorient

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes

7:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids

10 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas

AUSTRIA

8:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Wattens vs Admira

MEXICO

8 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Mineros de Zacatecas

NETHERLANDS

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Heracles

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs PSV

SWEDEN

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Elfsborg vs Helsingborg