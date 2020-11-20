Tottenham-Man City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and the Top 5 Matches to Watch)

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho renew acquaintances in one of the most high-profile matches headlining This Weekend’s Soccer on TV.
Mourinho’s Tottenham are rolling, and will look to put another dent into Manchester City’s title hopes. Guardiola recently signed a new contract to stay at the Etihad through the 2022-2023 season, but if City is going to climb back into the title race, then a win against high-flying Spurs is a must.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Tottenham vs. Manchester City. Spurs are flying high but playing a wide-open match against City could by risky.
- Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona. COVID has hit Aletico’s squad, while Barca copes without Ansu Fati.
- Liverpool vs. Leicester City. Can the Reds’ makeshift defense stop Jamie Vardy?
- AC Milan vs. Napoli. Zlatan’s squad is rolling, but Napoli’s attack has the weapons to do damage.
- Leeds vs. Arsenal. Marcelo Bielsa will look to give Mikel Arteta a lesson in what be a fast and furious match.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Huesca
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs PSG
Major League Soccer
6:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact
9 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Nashville SC vs Inter Miami
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Birmingham City
D1 Féminine
3 p.m. –ESPN+, ATA Football – PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Atk Mohun Bagan
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – América vs Pachuca
7 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Chelsea
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
3 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bournemouth vs Reading
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Cardiff City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Augsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Elche
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV , Fanatiz…- Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Lazio
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Atalanta
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs Cagliari
Major League Soccer
12 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Orlando City vs NYCFC
3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs Vitesse
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Everton
9 a.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs West Ham United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Arsenal
2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Leicester City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Mainz 05
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Union Berlin
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Getafe
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Real Sociedad
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Real Valladolid
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Benevento
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Torino
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Parma
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Bologna
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Napoli vs AC Milan
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Metz
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Lens
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs Strasbourg
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Lorient
Major League Soccer
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes
7:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids
10 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas
AUSTRIA
8:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Wattens vs Admira
MEXICO
8 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Mineros de Zacatecas
NETHERLANDS
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Heracles
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs PSV
SWEDEN
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Elfsborg vs Helsingborg
