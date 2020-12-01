UEFA Champions League Preview: PSG travels to Man United, Chelsea faces Sevilla, and more

The thick and fast UEFA Champions League group stage continues this week with several groups still up for grabs and some intriguing matchups on tap.

Group H sees the top two teams square off with Manchester United welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford. The Red Devils sit three points clear of the Ligue 1 giants heading into Matchday 5 and have already defeated PSG once this season. PSG is coming off a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig last week and will aim to exact revenge on the Red Devils.

Sevilla and Chelsea will also go head-to-head this week with both teams deadlocked on 10 points apiece. Frank Lampard’s side saw a six-match winning run come to an end on Sunday after a scoreless draw with Tottenham while Sevilla has won five matches in a row across all competitions.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will aim to clinch the top spot in Group C with a road win over FC Porto while Bayern Munich travels to Atletico Madrid looking to stay undefeated in this season’s competition.

Here is a closer look at the top matches this week in UCL play:

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain

(Wednesday, 3 p.m., FuboTV/CBS All-Access)

Manchester United sit in prime position to win Group H with a home victory on Wednesday, facing Paris Saint-Germain at the Theater of Dreams. The Red Devils are coming off a comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton in Premier League play, a match which saw Edinson Cavani scored his first brace for the club. Bruno Fernandes has also been key for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, scoring six goals in his last four outings.

Paris Saint-Germain has only won two of its last five matches in all competitions with a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux the latest disappointing result. Despite its inconsistencies, PSG remains alive to advance in its group, but need a strong showing at Manchester United. The trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Moise Kean are all in good form though, a promising sign for Thomas Tuchel’s bunch.

Sevilla vs. Chelsea

(Wednesday, 3 p.m., TUDN/UniMas/FuboTV/CBS All Access)

Group E is also up for grabs with Sevilla and Chelsea both in the running.

Sevilla plays host to the Premier League side on Wednesday after winning five matches in a row across all competitions. The La Liga club has defeated Krasnodar twice over that span while also earning three league victories. Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir El Haddadi are the likely players to deliver for Sevilla, but will need to be at their best against an in-form Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s side extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions despite a scoreless draw at home with Tottenham. The Blues have won three UCL matches in row, defeating Rennes twice and also downing Krasnodar away from home. The positive news for Lampard is Christian Pulisic is back and fit for the Chelsea attack.

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

(Tuesday, 3 p.m., FuboTV/CBS All-Access)

Bayern Munich has already clinched a spot in the next round, but will look to exact further frustration to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The Bundesliga leaders have won four of their last five matches with two of those coming in European play against Red Bull Salzburg. Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane have eight combined goals between them over the past five matches, but neither scored in a 4-0 romp against Atletico on Matchday 1.

Atletico Madrid has disappointed so far in Champions League play and will need to carry over its league form over to the competition. Diego Simeone’s side have won its last three La Liga matches, posting clean sheets in all of them. Luis Suarez will not feature for the hosts due to a positive COVID-19 test, leaving Joao Felix as the likely candidate to start up top.

FC Porto vs. Manchester City

(Tuesday, 3 p.m., FuboTV/CBS All-Access)

Manchester City aims to clinch Group C’s top spot with a road win over in-form FC Porto. Pep Guardiola’s side is a perfect 4-0-0 in group stage play so far and is coming off back-to-back shutout wins in UCL and Premier League action. Riyad Mahrez is coming off a hat trick in a 5-0 romp over Burnley while Sergio Aguero could feature for the Citizens after his latest injury absence.

A victory for the Portuguese club would tie them with the Citizens at 12 points each heading into Matchday 6. Porto has won five matches in a row across all competitions, outscoring its opponents 11-1 over that span. Sergio Oliveria has three goals during that winning run for Sergio Conceicao’s side while Luis Diaz has bagged two goals himself.

Here is a full schedule of this week’s UCL action (All times Eastern):

TUESDAY

12:55 p.m. – Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Red Bull Salzburg

12:55 p.m. – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. – Atalanta vs. Midtjylland

3 p.m. – Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter Milan 3 p.m. – FC Porto vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. – Liverpool vs. Ajax 3 p.m. – Marseille vs. Olympiakos

WEDNESDAY