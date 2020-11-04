Wednesday UCL Rewind: RB Leipzig downs PSG, Man United shocked, and more

Back-to-back defeats didn’t stop RB Leipzig from pulling off a major victory on Wednesday as it downed Paris Saint-Germain at home.

Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg each scored to give Julian Nagelsmann’s side a 2-1 victory at Red Bull Arena, moving them above PSG and into second place in Group H.

However, it was PSG who struck first as Angel Di Maria made Dayot Upamecano pay for his giveaway in the sixth minute. Moise Kean played in the Argentine midfielder, who poked a shot past Peter Gulasci and into the bottom corner.

Di Maria came close to doubling PSG’s lead in the 16th minute, but Gulasci denied him from the penalty spot to keep the hosts alive.

Angelino connected with Nkunku in the 41st minute to tie things up for the Bundesliga side. A cut back from the left back allowed the midfielder to hit a low shot past Keylor Navas and in to give Leipzig life before halftime.

VAR ruled in favor of a penalty kick for Leipzig in the 57th minute after Presnel Kimpembe handled a cross in the box. Emil Forsberg confidently finished for Leipzig who defended nicely to earn a 2-1 result.

Both Idrissa Gueye and Kimpembe were sent off for PSG, who couldn’t create much without both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Istanbul Basaksehir 2 – Manchester United 1

Istanbul Basaksehir remained alive in Group H as well after a 2-1 upset win of its own at home against Manchester United.

All three goals came in the opening 45 minutes with the Turkish side taking a two-goal lead before Man United pulled one back.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba opened the scoring in the 13th minute for Istanbul, finishing Edin Visca’s assist past Dean Henderson.

Visca added to the Turks lead in the 40th minute after blasting a shot past Henderson on a counter attack to give the hosts some breathing room. However, Man United would hit back before halftime thanks to Anthony Martial’s finish.

The Red Devils finished with only two shots on goal as it lost its second-consecutive match in all competitions.

Barcelona 2 – Dynamo Kyiv 1

Barcelona did enough to remain unbeaten in UCL play after earning a 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou over COVID-stricken Dynamo Kyiv.

Lionel Messi made the Ukrainian side pay in the fifth minute as the Argentine scored from the penalty spot.

Gerard Pique added to the scoreline in the 65th minute after Ansu Fati set up the Spanish defender, giving the hosts a cushion. Marc Andre ter Stegen returned in goal from injury and excelled for Barcelona, making six saves in the match.

Viktor Tsigankov pulled a goal back for Kyiv in the 75th minute after Ter Stegen repelled a prior shot, but Barcelona held on for three points. Despite being without 13 players due to COVID-19 and injuries, Dynamo Kyiv put in a proud performance with 18-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret making 12 saves in total.

Barcelona sits three points clear of second place Juventus, whom also won on Wednesday.

Here’s all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

Chelsea 3 – Rennes 0

Sevilla 3 – Krasnodar 2

RB Leipzig 2 – Paris Saint-Germain 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2 – Manchester United 1

Zenit St. Petersburg 1 – Lazio 1

Barcelona 2 – Dynamo Kyiv 1

Ferencvaros 1 – Juventus 4

Club Brugge 0 – Borussia Dortmund 3