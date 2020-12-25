Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Robinson, and more

The last time Christian Pulisic faced Arsenal, he scored a goal in the FA Cup Final. Five months later, Pulisic will look to find the net again as he looks to build some momentum heading into the new year.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star was lively in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday, despite not scoring or adding an assist. Pulisic looks to be back to full fitness for Frank Lampard’s side after fighting off a nagging hamstring injury in the early stages of the new season. Pulisic will now look to get after a slumping Arsenal side, who have not won in Premier League play since November 1st.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Fulham host Southampton while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United travels to Manchester City. Matt Miazga leads the Anderlecht backline into a league clash with Beerschot, Andrija Novakovich could return for Frosinone this weekend against Pordenone. Both Alan and Joel Sonora face tough league matchups in the Copa Diego Maradona tournament.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Arsenal on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Southampton on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Tottenham on Sunday.

championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Swansea City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Preston North End on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United’s scheduled match with Middlesbrough on Saturday is postponed.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Lincoln City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland’s scheduled match with Hull City is postponed.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

national league

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Woking on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pordenone on Sunday.

Portugal

taca de portugal

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Braga on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Goztepe on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Motherwell on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Beerschot on Sunday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Genk on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Gent on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Bahia on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Gimnasia on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Argentinos Juniors on Monday.