Everton-Manchester United headlines This Week's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 matches to Watch)

Manchester United just may have its mojo back after a 6-2 weekend romp over Leeds, and the timing is good for that if so.
Quarterfinal action of the EFL Cup plays out across the week, and the Red Devils are billed for the most interesting game in the round as they square off against a worthy adversary in Everton, which is shaping up to be a serious contenders in the English landscape for the first time in a while.
Picking up his first piece of hardware for the Toffees is certainly on the docket for Carlo Ancelotti, who is in his second season in the gig.
On the other side, failure to advance on Manchester United’s behalf would be another nail in the coffin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ever-in-question tenure.
The last time the two tangled, it was for Premier League play in November, and United took the spoils 3-1 on the road.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
- Everton vs Manchester United – The loser will have wasted an opportunity for the easiest path to hardware in England this season.
- LAFC vs Tigres UANL – For the first time ever, an American team can take the CONCACAF Champions League honors in the form of LAFC, while Tigres will be fighting to keep the trophy in Mexico for a 15th-straight year.
- Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid – For the first time since 2015, it looks like someone other than Real Madrid or the currently subdued Barcelona could win La Liga, and Sociedad has an opportunity to make it a three-way race for first place.
- Porto vs Benfica – The Portuguese Cup final features the competition’s two most recent winners, with Benfica playing defending champion.
- Boca Juniors vs Racing Club – Everything to play for as Racing Club owns a 1-0 lead heading into Leg 2 of the match, with a coveted spot in the Copa Libertadores semis on the line.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Monday
Premier League
12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Wolverhampton
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs West Ham United
Primera División
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Unión Santa Fe
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Banfield vs Gimnasia La Plata
Primera B Nacional
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Ferro Carril Oeste vs Platense
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru
Tuesday
EFL League Cup
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Newcastle United
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Manchester City
La Liga
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Sevilla
11:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Osasuna
1:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Huesca vs Levante
1:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Athletic Club
Serie A
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Parma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Fiorentina
DFB Pokal
12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Augsburg vs RB Leipzig
12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Hoffenheim vs Greuther Fürth
2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Union Berlin vs Paderborn
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Elversberg vs Borussia M’gladbach
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Dynamo Dresden vs Darmstadt 98
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – LAFC vs Tigres UANL
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs NorthEast United
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs VVV
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Göztepe
Wednesday
EFL League Cup
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Manchester United
La Liga
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Celta de Vigo
1:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Granada
4 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Cádiz
Serie A
12:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Hellas Verona vs Inter
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Atalanta
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Milan vs Lazio
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Torino
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Cagliari
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Sassuolo
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Benevento
Super Taca
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Benfica
Ligue 1
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Reims
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Lorient
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Metz
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Olympique Marseille
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyon vs Nantes
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Saint-Étienne
3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Strasbourg
DFB Pokal
12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Wolfsburg vs Sandhausen
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Stuttgart vs Freiburg
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App – Mainz 05 vs Bochum
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App – Wehen Wiesbaden vs Jahn Regensburg
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Racing Club
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Goa
Eredivisie
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Vitesse
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs Ajax
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heerenveen
Scottish Premiership
1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hibernian vs St. Mirren
Thursday
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Beşiktaş
