Everton-Manchester United headlines This Week's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 matches to Watch)

Manchester United just may have its mojo back after a 6-2 weekend romp over Leeds, and the timing is good for that if so.

Quarterfinal action of the EFL Cup plays out across the week, and the Red Devils are billed for the most interesting game in the round as they square off against a worthy adversary in Everton, which is shaping up to be a serious contenders in the English landscape for the first time in a while.

Picking up his first piece of hardware for the Toffees is certainly on the docket for Carlo Ancelotti, who is in his second season in the gig.

On the other side, failure to advance on Manchester United’s behalf would be another nail in the coffin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ever-in-question tenure.

The last time the two tangled, it was for Premier League play in November, and United took the spoils 3-1 on the road.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Everton vs Manchester United – The loser will have wasted an opportunity for the easiest path to hardware in England this season. LAFC vs Tigres UANL – For the first time ever, an American team can take the CONCACAF Champions League honors in the form of LAFC, while Tigres will be fighting to keep the trophy in Mexico for a 15th-straight year. Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid – For the first time since 2015, it looks like someone other than Real Madrid or the currently subdued Barcelona could win La Liga, and Sociedad has an opportunity to make it a three-way race for first place. Porto vs Benfica – The Portuguese Cup final features the competition’s two most recent winners, with Benfica playing defending champion. Boca Juniors vs Racing Club – Everything to play for as Racing Club owns a 1-0 lead heading into Leg 2 of the match, with a coveted spot in the Copa Libertadores semis on the line.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Premier League

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Wolverhampton

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs West Ham United

Primera División

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Unión Santa Fe

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Banfield vs Gimnasia La Plata

Primera B Nacional

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Ferro Carril Oeste vs Platense

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru

Tuesday

EFL League Cup

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Newcastle United

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Manchester City

La Liga

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Sevilla

11:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Osasuna

1:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Huesca vs Levante

1:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Barcelona

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Athletic Club

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Parma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Fiorentina

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Augsburg vs RB Leipzig

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Hoffenheim vs Greuther Fürth

2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Union Berlin vs Paderborn

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Elversberg vs Borussia M’gladbach

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Dynamo Dresden vs Darmstadt 98

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – LAFC vs Tigres UANL

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs NorthEast United

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs VVV

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Göztepe

Wednesday

EFL League Cup

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Manchester United

La Liga

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Celta de Vigo

1:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Granada

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Cádiz

Serie A

12:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Hellas Verona vs Inter

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Atalanta

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Milan vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Benevento

Super Taca

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Benfica

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Reims

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Lorient

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Metz

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyon vs Nantes

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Strasbourg

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Wolfsburg vs Sandhausen

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Stuttgart vs Freiburg

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App – Mainz 05 vs Bochum

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App – Wehen Wiesbaden vs Jahn Regensburg

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Racing Club

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Goa

Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Vitesse

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs Ajax

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heerenveen

Scottish Premiership

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hibernian vs St. Mirren

Thursday

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Beşiktaş