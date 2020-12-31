Fulham recalls Fossey from loan spell early

Marlon Fossey has been on the sidelines since November and as a result has been recalled from his loan spell early.

Fulham announced they’ve recalled Fossey from his loan spell at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Fossey suffered a knee injury in November and will continue his rehabilitation in London ahead of 2021.

Fossey joined Shrewsbury Town back in September after failing to earn consistent minutes with Fulham’s first team. After arriving at the third-tier side, the 21-year-old went on to make nine combined appearances before suffering his injury.

A fullback who can play on the left or right side, Fossey has made 34 total appearances to date with Fulham’s Under-23 team, with one assist to his name.

Fossey is a former U.S. Under-19 and Under-20 Men’s National Team player, and has made 16 combined appearances for the two teams. He has yet to make his senior debut for Gregg Berhalter’s squad or debut for the Under-23’s to date.

Fulham has seen fellow American fullback Antonee Robinson excel in his short time with the club this season while veteran center back Tim Ream has not appeared since a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on October 24th.

Should Fossey make a quick recovery, he could either remain with Fulham for the second-half of the Premier League season, or be loaned out once again during the January Transfer Window.