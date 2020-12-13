MLS Ticker: LAFC acquires Farfan, Dallas deals Montgomery, and more

LAFC has officially added a young defensive talent to the mix in a trade with Western Conference rivals Portland Timbers.

U.S. Men’s National Team left back Marco Farfan will be joining the club in exchange for $300,000 in allocation money, LAFC announced Sunday. Farfan will officially join the club on January 1st, but should jump in as Bob Bradley’s starting left back next season.

The 22-year-old Farfan, who is coming off his first USMNT camp, has spent his youth and professional career with the Timbers. He made 34 combined appearances for the Timbers in MLS play, while also appearing in 56 games for Timbers II.

“Despite only 22 years old, Marco has proven that he has the right attributes and experience to consistently perform in our league,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “His qualities are a good fit for how we play, and we look forward to seeing his career continue to develop at LAFC.”

Farfan becomes the fourth signing by LAFC this offseason. He made his USMNT debut in last week’s 6-0 win over El Salvador and has also represented the U.S. U-23 and U-19 National Teams.

FC Dallas deals Montgomery to Minnesota United

Minnesota United added a young midfielder to the mix in a deal made during Sunday’s Trade Window.

The Western Conference finalists acquired Callum Montgomery from FC Dallas in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round MLS SuperDraft pick and $50,000 in General Allocation Money if the player reaches certain performance parameters. He becomes the Loons first offseason acquisition since being eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Montgomery was selected No. 4 overall by FC Dallas in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He started in 22 regular season matches for USL affiliate North Texas SC, scoring three goals in over 1,900 minutes of action.

A former collegiate player at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Montgomery scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 70 starts. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ First Team All-American and Conference USA Defender of the Year in 2018.

Revolution adds College Player Rights to defender Bell

The New England Revolution were also involved in a trade on Sunday, obtaining the College Player Rights to a young defender.

Jon Bell’s rights were acquired in a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes, who received the Revolution’s natural fourth-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft in exchange. Bell, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by San Jose, spent the 2020 season with Revolution II in USL League One.

The 23-year-old made 15 starts in central defense for Revs II in 2020, and overall went the distance in every one of his appearances. Bell played collegiately at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he appeared in 56 games over his four years there.

Rapids acquire no. 6 overall pick in 2021 mls superdraft

The Colorado Rapids added a second first-round draft pick for January’s 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Colorado acquired the No. 6 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Fire on Sunday, sending the Fire $125,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money in exchange. The Rapids now have two first-round draft picks (No. 6 and 14 overall) in the draft and overall three in the first two rounds.

atlanta united, Timbers both add international roster spots

Two teams acquired 2021 international roster spots on Sunday in separate trades.

Atlanta United acquired a roster spot in a trade with Nashville SC, sending $175,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange.

The Portland Timbers also acquired a roster spot in a trade with NYCFC, sending $160,000 in General Allocation Money to the Eastern Conference club in exchange.