Otasowie makes Premier League debut for Wolves, notches assist in win vs. Chelsea

Just a month after making his U.S. Men’s National Team debut, Owen Otasowie checked off yet another career milestone on Tuesday and did so in impressive fashion.
Otasowie made his English Premier League debut on Tuesday, coming on as a halftime substitute and registering an assist in Wolves’ 2-1 win over Christian Pulisic and Chelsea. The 19-year-old helped his side to an important three points at home.
After coming in to start the second half, Otasowie used his physicality in the box to help Wolves tie things up at Molineux. The midfielder won his header off a cross into the box, which fell comfortably to Daniel Podence, who beat Edouard Mendy to the top corner.
WHAT A GOAL.
The skill and finish from Daniel Podence is mesmerizing 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LaQ4RVaXuc
Pedro Neto’s 96th-minute winner handed Wolves its first head-to-head victory over Chelsea since December 2018 and also snapped a two-match losing streak in the process.
Otasowie not only assisted on the equalizing goal, but played a solid role in his defensive midfield position. He recorded four interceptions, three recoveries, completed two tackles, and was fouled once in his first senior appearance for Wolves this season.
The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the USMNT back in a 0-0 draw with Wales in November and now could see more playing time after impressing at club level.
The loss was a crushing one for Chelsea, but a silver lining for the Blues was Pulisic completing his first 90-minute appearance in Premier League play since July, and first full match since October against Sevilla in Champions League play.
Gregg & USSF sitting at home thinking “Damn all these kids getting minutes in top leagues & clubs. How are we going to keep justifying calling up Bradley & Roldan if they keep this up.”
USMNT Fans watching and realizing we finally have have options and depth within the USMNT. We may finally be able to have a truly competitive team that can actually rotate players and/or not see a drastic decline in play if someone gets injured.
Posts like this are really tiresome…reeks of Stop the Steal mentality
When are these posts going to stop???!!
Bradley was not even called up for the December camp that included only 16 out of 26 MLS teams. Likewise, Roldan is not going to play over someone playing well and consistently for a top level team. This whole notion that Gregg will play MLS players no matter what is a creation of Eurosnobs and it’s being perpetuated by many in the comments section here and elsewhere.
That being said, I would still expect Top level MLS standouts to be called up over someone playing in Scotland, Belgium or Serie B, all else being equal. And rightly so
And rightly so?! What on earth gives you the idea that a top MLS “standout” (which, ahem, Cristian Roldan, Jackson Y, Wil Trapp, and a number of others on the SBI depth chart are not) should be called up over someone playing in Scotland or Belgium? I’ll give you Serie B, but if you think MLS is equal to or better than those leagues, you’re not being realistic. MLS is doing great for its age and is continuing to improve, but posts like those make me shake my head – it reeks of overcompensation to euro-snobbery.
Didn’t GB call Lletget all the way from California to play in Europe?
Lletget took playing time away from Euro kids that actually play the forward position.