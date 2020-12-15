Otasowie makes Premier League debut for Wolves, notches assist in win vs. Chelsea

Just a month after making his U.S. Men’s National Team debut, Owen Otasowie checked off yet another career milestone on Tuesday and did so in impressive fashion.

Otasowie made his English Premier League debut on Tuesday, coming on as a halftime substitute and registering an assist in Wolves’ 2-1 win over Christian Pulisic and Chelsea. The 19-year-old helped his side to an important three points at home.

After coming in to start the second half, Otasowie used his physicality in the box to help Wolves tie things up at Molineux. The midfielder won his header off a cross into the box, which fell comfortably to Daniel Podence, who beat Edouard Mendy to the top corner.

WHAT A GOAL. The skill and finish from Daniel Podence is mesmerizing 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LaQ4RVaXuc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 15, 2020

Pedro Neto’s 96th-minute winner handed Wolves its first head-to-head victory over Chelsea since December 2018 and also snapped a two-match losing streak in the process.

Otasowie not only assisted on the equalizing goal, but played a solid role in his defensive midfield position. He recorded four interceptions, three recoveries, completed two tackles, and was fouled once in his first senior appearance for Wolves this season.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the USMNT back in a 0-0 draw with Wales in November and now could see more playing time after impressing at club level.

The loss was a crushing one for Chelsea, but a silver lining for the Blues was Pulisic completing his first 90-minute appearance in Premier League play since July, and first full match since October against Sevilla in Champions League play.