Pulisic on injury recovery: "I feel great, I'm hoping it continues"

Christian Pulisic has fought his way back from a nagging hamstring injury at Premier League giants Chelsea and is looking back to his old self for the London-based club.

Pulisic is back to full fitness for Frank Lampard’s side and is now aiming to play a vital role in the club’s push for the league title. The 22-year-old delivered an impressive first season at Stamford Bridge last season and reflected on his way back to the fold after a frustrating hamstring issue which he suffered in July’s FA Cup Final.

“It’s not been easy,” Pulisic said in a club interview.

“I had a very tough couple of months coming back and forth from injuries, but I’m doing absolutely everything that I can to be on the pitch because that’s where I want to be playing. Right now I’m feeling great so I’m blessed and happy about that. I’m just hoping it continues.”

Pulisic has scored two goals in 11 combined appearances this season and recently has delivered some energetic performances of late for the Blues. Despite not scoring in a 3-0 win over West Ham United, Pulisic was lively from his right wing position, kick-starting counter attack opportunities and using his cleverness to win fouls in the offensive end of the field.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star has been joined by several new faces in the Chelsea attack this season [Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech], but it hasn’t stopped him for continuing to be an impactful player for the Blues in his return.

“In the last couple of games, I’m starting to feel like myself again and my confidence is getting higher so I’m feeling good,” Pulisic said.

“My aims for the season are just to stay fit, be able to perform throughout the game and be available for my team in every single possible game that I can. If that can happen I think I can help my team and we can have a really good season.”

Pulisic’s impact at Chelsea quickly drew comparisons to former Blue winger Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid last season. Both players bring similar attributes to the field, being able to score goals and also set up moments for their teammates.

While Hazard has seen moved on to fellow European heavyweights Real Madrid, Pulisic is nearing his 50th combined appearance for Chelsea and is also drawing closer to similar numbers from his time at Borussia Dortmund. Now in his sixth professional season abroad, Pulisic remains a student of the game and has continued to add new traits learned from the Belgian star.

“It’s a huge compliment,” Pulisic said in regards to the Hazard comparisons.

“As I’ve said before, Hazard was a huge player for this club and I’ll never try and compare myself to him, but coming from a guy like Paul Scholes it’s a big compliment.”

“There’s no one obvious player I model my game on. I like to take a lot of things from different players. I’ve learnt a lot from Hazard’s game, from watching him and watching his highlights, and there’s a lot of players like that. I’m trying to learn every day.”