Pulisic scores first Premier League goal of season

Christian Pulisic may have come on as a first-half substitute for Chelsea on Saturday but the U.S. Men’s National Team star made sure to deliver the final blow in a Premier League victory.

Pulisic scored his first league goal of the 2020-21 season, helping Chelsea hold off Leeds United for a 3-1 win. It was a win that moved the Blues to top of the league table for now and also should give Pulisic confidence going into a busy stretch of matches.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the 30th minute for the injured Hakim Ziyech and helped the Blues scored a pair of second-half goals to hold off the newly-promoted visitors. With the score tied at 1-1, Kurt Zouma put the Blues in front in the 61st minute before Pulisic capped off the home victory in front of limited supporters.

Timo Werner’s cross into the box from the right wing was slammed home by Pulisic who capped off a good performance off the bench. Pulisic also won two fouls, made four recoveries, and also successfully completed four dribbles outside of scoring his second goal of the season in all competitions.

Not only did Pulisic’s goal cap off Chelsea’s sixth league win of the new season, but it finished off a strong day for USMNT players. Pulisic joined fellow Americans Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, and Andrija Novakovich as goalscorers in Saturday’s action.

Chelsea will concludes its group stage play in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday against Krasnodar before traveling to Everton in league action next weekend.