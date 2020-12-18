Tottenham-Leicester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and online

After doing everything it could to split the points with the defending champions on Wednesday just to watch a 90th-minute heartbreaking concession Tottenham should have a chip on its shoulder.

A bigger one than usual.

In terms of Premier League play, Jose Mourinho has Spurs looking like a credible contender for the first time in nearly five seasons. The second-place side will face a worthy adversary in Leicester City on Sunday, and only own a one-point lead over the Foxes. A win can open up a gap and make it a two-team race with the season heading to the midway point, and any dropped points could be devastating given the relatively cushy scheduled Liverpool will play in the coming weeks.

The Foxes some into Sunday’s contest licking their wounds after getting blanked and beaten by Everton in a midweek match, and overall the team is in need of a statement win. They are in the championship picture, but have not managed to beat any of the heavyweights since their 5-2 drubbing of Manchester City back in September.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Tottenham vs Leicester City – Neither can afford to take a loss if they want to stay on Liverpool’s heels. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich – No. 1 vs No. 2 in Germany squaring off, Munich can regain control of the table and hand Leverkusen its first loss of the season. Or, they could see a gap open up if they underperform. Lille vs PSG – Don’t look now, but the French giants seem to have some credible trouble in defending its belt. Liile is in first, and this is a must win for Mbappe, Neymar, and company. Southampton vs Manchester City – In its 14th week, Southampton still occupies a spot in the top four. A desperate, ninth-placed Manchester City will be looking to bring the Saints back down to earth. Los Angeles FC vs Club América – LAFC represents the last American team standing in Major League Soccer’s quest for continental glory. Its midweek win over Cruz Azul was credible, but América is not a mess right now and this should be a much tougher test.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Huesca

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Famalicão

Primera División

7:10 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Argentinos Juniors

EFL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Bristol City

EFL League One

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Portsmouth

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Heidenheim

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

Prince Cup

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Al Sadd vs Al Arabi

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fatih Karagümrük vs Galatasaray

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Manchester City

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Everton vs Arsenal

3 p.m. -Peacock – Newcastle United vs Fulham

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Köln

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Elche

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Villarreal

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Crotone

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Juventus

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Lyonnais

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Olimpia

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – LAFC vs América

Primera División

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Godoy Cruz vs Newell’s Old Boys

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs Colón

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Talleres Córdoba vs Atlético Tucumán

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Rotherham United vs Derby County

CONCACAF Champions League

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LAFC vs América

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs Twente

2 p.m. –ESPN+– RKC Waalwijk vs PSV

Super Lig

11 a.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV– Gaziantepspor vs Fenerbahçe

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United

9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Leeds United

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN,fuboTV– West Brom vs Aston Villa

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Hertha BSC

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés

10:15 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Getafe

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Eibar vs Real Madrid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Torino vs Bologna

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Genoa

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Spezia

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Sassuolo vs AC Milan

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Roma

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Lazio vs Napoli

Ligue 1

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Rennes

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs PSG

Primeira Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Nacional

Primera División

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Defensa y Justicia

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente vs Boca Juniors

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– América de Cali vs Santa Fe

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Copenhagen vs OB

FA Women’s Super League

7 a.m. -The FA Player – Manchester United vs Bristol City

7:30 a.m. -The FA Player- Arsenal vs Everton

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Manchester City

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m. -The FA Player- West Ham United vs Aston Villa

9:30 a.m. – The FA Player – Brighton vs Reading

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Mumbai City

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlante vs Tampico Madero

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– ADO Den Haag vs Ajax

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen

Scottish FA Cup

9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Celtic vs Hearts

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs BB Erzurumspor