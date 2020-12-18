Tottenham-Leicester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and online

After doing everything it could to split the points with the defending champions on Wednesday just to watch a 90th-minute heartbreaking concession Tottenham should have a chip on its shoulder.
A bigger one than usual.
In terms of Premier League play, Jose Mourinho has Spurs looking like a credible contender for the first time in nearly five seasons. The second-place side will face a worthy adversary in Leicester City on Sunday, and only own a one-point lead over the Foxes. A win can open up a gap and make it a two-team race with the season heading to the midway point, and any dropped points could be devastating given the relatively cushy scheduled Liverpool will play in the coming weeks.
The Foxes some into Sunday’s contest licking their wounds after getting blanked and beaten by Everton in a midweek match, and overall the team is in need of a statement win. They are in the championship picture, but have not managed to beat any of the heavyweights since their 5-2 drubbing of Manchester City back in September.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
- Tottenham vs Leicester City – Neither can afford to take a loss if they want to stay on Liverpool’s heels.
- Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich – No. 1 vs No. 2 in Germany squaring off, Munich can regain control of the table and hand Leverkusen its first loss of the season. Or, they could see a gap open up if they underperform.
- Lille vs PSG – Don’t look now, but the French giants seem to have some credible trouble in defending its belt. Liile is in first, and this is a must win for Mbappe, Neymar, and company.
- Southampton vs Manchester City – In its 14th week, Southampton still occupies a spot in the top four. A desperate, ninth-placed Manchester City will be looking to bring the Saints back down to earth.
- Los Angeles FC vs Club América – LAFC represents the last American team standing in Major League Soccer’s quest for continental glory. Its midweek win over Cruz Azul was credible, but América is not a mess right now and this should be a much tougher test.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Huesca
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Famalicão
Primera División
7:10 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Argentinos Juniors
EFL Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Bristol City
EFL League One
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Portsmouth
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Heidenheim
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
Prince Cup
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Al Sadd vs Al Arabi
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fatih Karagümrük vs Galatasaray
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Manchester City
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Everton vs Arsenal
3 p.m. -Peacock – Newcastle United vs Fulham
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Köln
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Arminia Bielefeld
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Elche
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Valencia
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Real Sociedad
12:30 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Villarreal
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Crotone
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Juventus
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Lyonnais
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Olimpia
10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – LAFC vs América
Primera División
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Godoy Cruz vs Newell’s Old Boys
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs Colón
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Talleres Córdoba vs Atlético Tucumán
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs Cardiff City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Rotherham United vs Derby County
CONCACAF Champions League
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LAFC vs América
Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs Twente
2 p.m. –ESPN+– RKC Waalwijk vs PSV
Super Lig
11 a.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV– Gaziantepspor vs Fenerbahçe
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United
9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Leeds United
2:15 p.m. -NBCSN,fuboTV– West Brom vs Aston Villa
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Hertha BSC
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
10:15 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Real Betis
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Getafe
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Eibar vs Real Madrid
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Torino vs Bologna
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Spezia
9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Sassuolo vs AC Milan
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Roma
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Lazio vs Napoli
Ligue 1
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Rennes
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs PSG
Primeira Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Nacional
Primera División
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Defensa y Justicia
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente vs Boca Juniors
Primera A
6 p.m. –fuboTV– América de Cali vs Santa Fe
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Copenhagen vs OB
FA Women’s Super League
7 a.m. -The FA Player – Manchester United vs Bristol City
7:30 a.m. -The FA Player- Arsenal vs Everton
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Manchester City
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
9 a.m. -The FA Player- West Ham United vs Aston Villa
9:30 a.m. – The FA Player – Brighton vs Reading
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
Liga de Expansión MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlante vs Tampico Madero
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– ADO Den Haag vs Ajax
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen
Scottish FA Cup
9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Celtic vs Hearts
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs BB Erzurumspor
