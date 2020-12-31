Yedlin shines as Newcastle United frustrates Liverpool

DeAndre Yedlin has been reaping the rewards of recent playing time at Newcastle United and the American defender helped his team to an important home point on Wednesday.

Yedlin retained his starting spot in Steve Bruce’s lineup against Liverpool, helping the Magpies shut down the defending champions in a scoreless draw. Newcastle’s result snapped a five-match losing streak to the Reds in league play and saw the hosts rebound from back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

The 27-year-old Yedlin made his fourth-consecutive start for the Magpies, going the distance in all four appearances. While Karl Darlow stole the show in goal for Newcastle United, Yedlin impressed alongside several defensive teammates.

Yedlin made six clearances and won five of his six individual battles, helping frustrate Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s high-potent attack. In addition, the right back also made two interceptions and drew two fouls, continuing to show confidence in his first string of lengthy appearances since January.

His biggest moment came in the 88th minute as Firmino’s close range header was saved by Darlow, but the veteran defender was on the line to clear any rebound opportunity.

The draw helped Newcastle United move to 14th in the league table on 19 points so far, moving eight points from the relegation zone. A busy festive period comes to an end for the Magpies on January 3rd with Leicester City coming to St. James Park.

As for Yedlin, he will aim to continue racking up minutes in Bruce’s squad with the January Transfer Window set to open this weekend.