Aaronson: "I think Salzburg fits my profile very well"

Brenden Aaronson’s time at Red Bull Salzburg will officially get underway this month following his move from the Philadelphia Union and the American playmaker is eager to get rolling with the current Austrian Bundesliga leaders.

Aaronson’s transfer became official on January 1st and the midfielder will now kick off training with Jesse Marsch’s side ahead of a possible debut on Saturday in a club friendly. The Medford, New Jersey native excelled in his limited time in MLS with the Union as well as boost his stock within the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Now he is ready to carry those lessons over to the new chapter of his career.

“Just the club in general [intrigued Aaronson the most],” Aaronson said in a club interview Sunday. “When I heard that Salzburg were interested I thought that it would be really eye-opening for me. It was a club that kind of stood out to me.”

“I can see myself being part of the philosophy of football here. Salzburg play fast, direct and attacking football. That’s what I like to do, and I think that this just fits my profile really well. I wanted to join a club where I think I can come in and do well. I want to work day in, day out and improve day in, day out.”

Aaronson exploded on the scene in Chester with 30 first team appearances in 2019, recording three goals and two assists over that span. The 20-year-old featured in the heart of Jim Curtin’s midfield in his debut professional season and carried that over to 2020, which eventually saw Red Bull Salzburg come into the fold for his services.

In seven fewer appearances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaronson saw his production increase, adding four goals and seven assists as the Union lifted the Supporters’ Shield. Aaronson’s versatility in midfield should prepare him nicely for a spot in Marsch’s dynamic plans going forward.

“In the 4-2-2-2 I can play as one of the number tens or the two deeper midfielders,” Aaronson said. “It doesn’t really matter to me. Wherever Jesse sees me playing, it’ll be fine. Whenever I can get on the field I’ll do my best. I played at the Union as the highest midfielder in a diamond formation. I can also play as one of the two in the middle though.”

Aaronson’s move to Salzburg also sees him start a connection with Marsch, a rising managerial talent who has impressed in his time with the club. Marsch’s first season in charge of the Bundesliga giants saw him lift both the league title and Austrian Cup while also featuring in the UEFA Champions League group stages twice.

Salzburg remains top of the league table heading into the return of league play later this month before jumping into the Europa League Round of 32. Aaronson has witnessed the impact Marsch has had at the club in a short period of time and is excited to work with him and continuing working towards his dreams.

“I’m extremely excited to be a player under him,” Aaronson said about Marsch. “You can see what he’s done with young players over the years. I’m just truly excited. He’s a great guy and I hope I can keep developing under him.”

“I always have high expectations for myself. I want to focus all my energy and my time here. I’m going to work hard day in, day out to win titles and championships. It’s just winning at all costs for me. I also look forward to playing in the Champions League and Europa League.”

Red Bull Salzburg returns to Bundesliga play on January 24th before continuing play in the Austrian Cup on February 6th. The club will also take on La Liga side Villarreal in a two-legged Europa League tie beginning February 18th.