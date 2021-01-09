Carter-Vickers goes distance in Bournemouth debut

Cameron Carter-Vickers finally made his Bournemouth debut on Saturday and helped the EFL Championship side advance in the FA Cup competition.

Carter-Vickers put in a 90-minute performance in a 4-1 victory over Oldham Athletic, giving manager Jason Tindall a first glimpse of what he could do in competitive action. It was a strong outing for Carter-Vickers, who had been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

How good is it to see these two in the starting line up?! 🤩@cameroncv2 // @jackstacey_ pic.twitter.com/aQuDfhuJ6T — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 9, 2021

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender completed 96% of his passes from his center back position while also completing one tackle, making five recoveries, one interception, and four clearances. He was rarely troubled by the lower league visitors, who conceded three goals after halftime.

David Brooks and Dylan Bahamboula traded goals before the interval, but Bournemouth pulled away in the second-half. Rodrigo Riquelme’s 49th minute finish proved to be the winning goal before Josh King scored a brace in a 12-minute span late in the half.

It was a positive day for Carter-Vickers who will now aim to help Bournemouth in its quest for automatic promotion back to the English Premier League. The Cherries currently sit third in England’s second-tier, two points behind second place Swansea City and six behind leaders Norwich City.

Carter-Vickers is in the final year of his contact with parent club Tottenham, but very well could be rehearsing for a move elsewhere this summer.