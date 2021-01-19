Holmes moving "closer" to leaving Derby County

Duane Holmes has been linked with a move back to his old club Huddersfield Town over the past week and looks to be drawing even closer to that transfer.

Holmes remained out of Wayne Rooney’s squad for Derby County’s 1-0 league win over AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has not dressed in the last six matches now in all competitions for the Rams, making it hard to believe he will be staying at Pride Park going forward.

“I believe he’s close to leaving the club but I don’t know the full details just yet,” Rooney told reporters post match on Tuesday. “I want players who give everything for the cause and who fight for the team.”

Holmes has been linked with a transfer back to the Terriers over the past week, a move which could be the best for the midfielder’s future as a professional. The 24-year-old is in the final five months of his contract at Pride Park and Derby County could recoup funds if they transfer Holmes this January, rather than let him walk as a free agent this summer.

Since moving to Derby County in the Summer of 2018, Holmes has contributed six goals and six assists in 83 combined appearances, but only has one goal in 14 matches during this campaign. Holmes came through the ranks at Hudderfield’s Academy and made 22 appearances for the first team from 2013-16′ which also saw two loan spells.

Huddersfield Town currently sits in 14th place in the EFL Championship, 10 points back from the final playoff spot. As for Derby County, its win on Tuesday snapped a three-match losing streak and sees them jump out of the relegation zone for now.