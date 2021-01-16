Manchester City signs USWNT defender Dahlkemper

Manchester City continued to bolster its roster with American talent, adding its third signing in the past year.

“I am so excited to join Manchester City,” Dahlkemper said in a club interview. “It’s a world class club full of incredible players and I can’t wait to get started. With all the talent in the FA WSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in England is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play Champions League football too.”

“Sam [Mewis] and Rose [Lavelle] have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the Club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge is something that was really appealing to me.”

Dahlkemper, 27, played collegiate at UCLA, helping win the National Championship in 2013. Following her departure from UCLA, she enjoyed a brief loan spell in Australia with Adelaide United before moving to Western New York Flash where she won the NWSL title in 2016.

Since arriving at North Carolina, Dahlkemper helped the club win two NWSL titles, three NWSL Shields, and was named to the league’s Best XI on three different occasions.

Dahlkemper has become a regular for the USWNT over the past few years, totaling 62 caps and playing in 622 of a possible 630 minutes in the 2019 World Cup success for the Americans.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native will look to jump right into the Man City squad, with the club currently fourth in the WSL table behind rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal respectively.