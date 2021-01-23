Report: Newcastle United targeting USMNT defender Gloster

Chris Gloster once looked like a promising part of PSV’s future, but the American defender could reportedly be on his way to the English Premier League.

Newcastle United is reportedly targeting the American left back in the January Transfer Window, ESPN reported Friday. PSV has given Gloster permission to find a new club this January, Dutch outlet ED reported earlier this month.

Should Gloster make the move to England, he would be teamed up with fellow American defender DeAndre Yedlin. He would need to obtain a work permit though to feature for the Magpies this season and beyond.

The 20-year-old left back moved to the Eredivisie club in July 2019 from Hannover and went on to make 22 combined appearances for Jong PSV over the past 18 months. However, despite being a part of the first team preseason camp, Gloster did not make his senior debut for PSV and is now set for a move away from the club.

Gloster, a New Jersey native, excelled with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and is eligible for both the U-23’s and senior team. He is currently in USMNT January camp with Gregg Berhalter and Jason Kreis in Florida.

His current contract with PSV is set to run until June 2022, but the club would recoup some funds if they can transfer him this month.

Newcastle United continues EPL play on Saturday afternoon at Aston Villa, looking to move farther away from the relegation zone. Steve Bruce’s side sits 15th in the league table, seven points from 18th place Fulham.