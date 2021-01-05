Reports: Ferencvaros places bid for American defender Wingo

Henry Wingo delivered a strong season for Norwegian side Molde and reportedly is now catching the eye of a recent UEFA Champions League competitor.

Hungarian club Ferencvaros has reportedly put a bid in for Wingo’s services, several outlets reported Tuesday. The discussions are in the early stages between the two clubs, but Wingo could be transferred out before the end of the January Transfer Window, according to the report.

The former Seattle Sounders Homegrown defender made the move to Molde in 2019 after making 22 MLS appearances. Wingo has earned consistent minutes at right back, but can also play at left back as well.

The 25-year-old only made three appearances in his first season with the European club, but skyrocketed to 28 in all competitions over this past campaign.

Wingo scored two goals and added one assist in 20 league appearances in the Eliteserien while also appearing in Champions League Qualifying (against Ferencvaros) and the Europa League group stage. He featured against EPL side Arsenal in both outings with the Gunners, along with Rapid Wien and Dundalk in the group stage.

His current contract with Molde is set to expire in December, after signing a two-year deal on his arrival in Norway. The 2021 Eliteserien season isn’t scheduled to begin until April, in which Molde finished second in last season’s table.

As for Ferencvaros, they finished fourth in the Champions League group stage behind Juventus, Barcelona, and Dynamo Kyiv, and recently just began training camp ahead of the Spring season.