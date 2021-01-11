Report: Lichaj leaving Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk

Eric Lichaj embarked on a new chapter of his professional soccer career in Turkey, but his Turkish excursion appears to be coming to an end.

Lichaj has reportedly left Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk, Transfermarkt’s Turkish edition reported on Sunday. The former U.S. Men’s National Team defender joined the promoted club in September 2020, but has left only four months in his contract.

The 32-year-old made the move to the Turkish Super Lig after leaving Hull City last summer. Lichaj mainly saw time at right back in Turkey, making 10 of his 12 combined appearances this season in league play.

Lichaj also featured twice in the Turkish Cup competition. He finished with 800 minutes of action before leaving the club.

Lichaj, a former collegiate player at the University of North Carolina, played majority of his pro career in England. He began his career with Aston Villa before also moving on to both Nottingham Forest and Hull City.

The veteran defender earned 16 caps with the USMNT, scoring one goal over that span.



Lichaj can sign with any club he wishes as a free agent after leaving Fatih. Lichaj very well could return to England or possibly move to MLS in the latter stage of his career.