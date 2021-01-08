Return of FA Cup headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There are 70 teams still standing in the FA Cup, and they are all in action across the weekend, which should make for some great viewing.

Arsenal is defending the title, and with the way its Premier League campaign has gone, the tournament looks to be its only chance of grabbing a piece of hardware this season. They weren’t afforded any breaks though, because they will be taking on Newcastle, a team in the same situation on Saturday.

Another matchup to keep an eye on will be Friday’s Aston Villa – Liverpool titlt, which is said to be in question over some recent COVID-19 complications.

If it is to go on, Villa manager Dean Smith could be forced to play youth team players, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will likely be playing reserves after bashing the FA for the rapid scheduling of domestic competitions in recent weeks.

With similar scenarios playing out for most teams, the stage is set for a young player to put on a show and be the star of the weekend, especially the ones playing the underdog role.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund – It is a matter of second-vs-fourth in the Bundesliga ranks, Leipzig desperately needs to stay on Bayern Munich’s heels, while Dortmund is at risk of falling out of the picture. Roma vs Inter – The two teams within three points of AC Milan are also trying to create some space from fourth-placed Juventus, making this a true six-pointer. FA Cup – All of the big English teams will be in action across the weekend. Some of them will lose to low-tier sides, and some will east on the disparity, making it an easy one to strap in and enjoy some quality time on your couch. Tigres UANL vs León – The weekend also sees the return of Liga MX. Defending champions León may be at a disadvantage of momentum as Tigres were last seen in action just a couple of weeks ago, being crowned CONCACAF Champions League champions. Ajax vs PSV – A De Topper derby for control of the Eredivisie. Ajax is in first, but only by a point. PSV is unbeaten in its last 11 matches and looks primed to bust up its rivals recent cakewalk of Holland.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Aston Villa vs Liverpool

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Bayern München

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Villarreal

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Tondela

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Porto

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Guadalajara

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Necaxa

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix

EFL League One

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Karlsruher SC vs Greuther Fürth

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

Saturday

FA Cup

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Rotherham United

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Boreham Wood vs Millwall

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Luton Town vs Reading

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs Coventry City

7:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Chorley vs Derby County

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Stevenage vs Swansea City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Leicester City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Burnley vs Milton Keynes Dons

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Newcastle United

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Middlesbrough

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester United vs Watford

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Köln

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Real Sociedad

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Barcelona

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Atalanta

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Torino

Ligue 1

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Lorient

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Angers SCO

Primeira Liga

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Moreirense vs Vitória Guimarães

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Atlas vs Monterrey

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs León

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Atlético San Luis

Australian A-League

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

EFL League One

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Lincoln City vs Peterborough United

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Ipswich Town vs Swindon Town

Bundesliga 2

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Nürnberg vs Hamburger SV

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs East Bengal

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Emmen vs Twente

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Heracles vs Vitesse

Sunday

FA Cup

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Portsmouth

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Manchester City vs Birmingham City

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea vs Morecambe

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Crawley Town vs Leeds United

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Stuttgart

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Eibar

10:15 a.m. –fuboTV– Cádiz vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Getafe

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Valencia

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Roma vs Inter

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Lazio

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Napoli

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Crotone

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Sassuolo

Primeira Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Belenenses vs Paços de Ferreira

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Toluca vs Querétaro

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul

FA Women’s Super League

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Aston Villa vs Arsenal

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Bristol City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Manchester United

9 a.m. -The FA Player – Manchester City vs West Ham United

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Reading vs Chelsea FC

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Tottenham Hotspur vs Birmingham City

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Odisha

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters

Liga MX Femenil

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN.com – Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs PSV

Scottish Premiership

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Aberdeen vs Rangers

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Hatayspor vs Beşiktaş