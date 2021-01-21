Seven clubs make trades at 2021 MLS Draft

It was a busy day at the 2021 MLS Draft on Thursday with three rounds in the books. While many of the biggest names in collegiate soccer learned their destinations, several MLS teams were involved in trades.
Five trades took place on Thursday which saw players, draft picks, and allocation money all exchanged in the process.
Derrick Jones was the lone MLS player traded in Thursday’s action, being reunited with former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team head coach Tab Ramos in Houston. The Dynamo also receive the No. 6 overall pick in a deal with the Colorado Rapids, which they used to select Ethan Bartlow.
Portland, Orlando City, and Vancouver were also among the MLS clubs to be involved in trades.
Here’s a closer look at every trade on Thursday:
- Colorado Rapids receive No. 3 pick (Philip Mayaka) in 2021 SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo in exchange for No. 6 pick (Ethan Bartlow) in 2021 SuperDraft.
- Houston Dynamo receives midfielder Derrick Jones from Nashville SC in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money.
- D.C. United received the No. 5 (Michael DeShields) and No. 32 (Logan Panchot) overall picks in the 2021 SuperDraft from Atlanta United in exchange for $125,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 31 (Josh Bauer) overall pick.
- Orlando City receives No. 8 pick (Derek Dodson) in 2021 SuperDraft from Portland Timbers in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money.
- Nashville SC receives No. 36 pick in 2021 SuperDraft and $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for No. 46 pick in 2021 SuperDraft and 2021 international roster spot.
Comments