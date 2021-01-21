Seven clubs make trades at 2021 MLS Draft

It was a busy day at the 2021 MLS Draft on Thursday with three rounds in the books. While many of the biggest names in collegiate soccer learned their destinations, several MLS teams were involved in trades.

Five trades took place on Thursday which saw players, draft picks, and allocation money all exchanged in the process.

Derrick Jones was the lone MLS player traded in Thursday’s action, being reunited with former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team head coach Tab Ramos in Houston. The Dynamo also receive the No. 6 overall pick in a deal with the Colorado Rapids, which they used to select Ethan Bartlow.

Portland, Orlando City, and Vancouver were also among the MLS clubs to be involved in trades.

Here’s a closer look at every trade on Thursday: