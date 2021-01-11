This Week's Soccer on TV

Like most things this year, the La Liga season has felt a little strange.

That is largely because it has taken 18 weeks for Barcelona to show that it is capable of turning the engine on. After the slow start, the Catalan giants are now unbeaten in their last seven matches, and are hitting stride as the Supercopa de España trophy is in sight.

Barcelona will do battle with Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the tournament’s semi-final. The last time they met, Barca took the spoils 2-1, and with the La Liga title race distant, but not impossible for both sides, they should be motivated to do what they can to capture something from the year, making this one a must-win.

Real Madrid and Athletic club will settle the other side of the bracket on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Copa Libertadores is also in the semi-final stage with second leg matches taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. You’d be asking for a lot to happen in order to set up a Boca Juniors – River Plate Superclasico final, but it is not impossible.

River is looking to undo a dreadful 3-0 deficit to Brazilian side Palmeiras, but they’ll be on the road, making it realistic. Boca is entrenched in a 0-0 battle with Santos

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Monday

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Elche vs Getafe

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Real Betis

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Sampdoria

FA Cup

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Stockport County vs West Ham United

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Juárez

Primera División

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Central Córdoba SdE

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Atlas

8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Pachuca

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Celtic vs Hibernian

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Alanyaspor vs Kasımpaşa

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Manchester United

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Osasuna

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla

DFB Pokal

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Milan vs Torino

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs River Plate

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Utrecht

Supercopa Femenina

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Levante vs Logroño

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Super Cup (France)

2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Olympique Marseille

Supercopa de España

3 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

DFB Pokal

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Holstein Kiel vs Bayern München

Coppa Italia

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Inter

11:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Empoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Genoa

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Santos vs Boca Juniors

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Chennaiyin

Copa Sudamericana

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Lanús vs Vélez Sarsfield

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs AZ

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle

Supercopa Femenina

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Thursday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Supercopa de España

3 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

Coppa Italia

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs SPAL

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Cagliari

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Jamshedpur

Copa Sudamericana

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Coquimbo Unido

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs León

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Ajax