This Week's Soccer on TV

Like most things this year, the La Liga season has felt a little strange.
That is largely because it has taken 18 weeks for Barcelona to show that it is capable of turning the engine on. After the slow start, the Catalan giants are now unbeaten in their last seven matches, and are hitting stride as the Supercopa de España trophy is in sight.
Barcelona will do battle with Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the tournament’s semi-final. The last time they met, Barca took the spoils 2-1, and with the La Liga title race distant, but not impossible for both sides, they should be motivated to do what they can to capture something from the year, making this one a must-win.
Real Madrid and Athletic club will settle the other side of the bracket on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Copa Libertadores is also in the semi-final stage with second leg matches taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. You’d be asking for a lot to happen in order to set up a Boca Juniors – River Plate Superclasico final, but it is not impossible.
River is looking to undo a dreadful 3-0 deficit to Brazilian side Palmeiras, but they’ll be on the road, making it realistic. Boca is entrenched in a 0-0 battle with Santos
Here is a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
Monday
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Elche vs Getafe
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Real Betis
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Sampdoria
FA Cup
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Stockport County vs West Ham United
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Juárez
Primera División
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Central Córdoba SdE
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Atlas
8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Pachuca
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Celtic vs Hibernian
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Alanyaspor vs Kasımpaşa
Tuesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Newcastle United
3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Manchester United
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Osasuna
3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla
DFB Pokal
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Milan vs Torino
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs River Plate
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Utrecht
Supercopa Femenina
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Levante vs Logroño
Wednesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Super Cup (France)
2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Olympique Marseille
Supercopa de España
3 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
DFB Pokal
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Holstein Kiel vs Bayern München
Coppa Italia
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Inter
11:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Empoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Genoa
Copa Libertadores
5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Santos vs Boca Juniors
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Chennaiyin
Copa Sudamericana
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Lanús vs Vélez Sarsfield
Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs AZ
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle
Supercopa Femenina
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Thursday
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Supercopa de España
3 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
Coppa Italia
11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs SPAL
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Cagliari
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Jamshedpur
Copa Sudamericana
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Coquimbo Unido
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs León
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Ajax
