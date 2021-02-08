A closer look at the history of former Red Bulls/MetroStars winning MLS Cups

When Derrick Etienne Jr. scored the second goal in the Columbus Crew’s MLS Cup victory over the Seattle Sounders last December, it had to dawn on a few New York Red Bulls fans that they were about to see yet another former Red Bulls/MetroStars player go on to win an MLS Cup title elsewhere after leaving their club.

If it feels almost like a tradition, there is a reason for that. Dating back to 1998, when Zack Thornton and Manny Lagos were part of the Chicago Fire’s MLS Cup-winning expansion team, former MetroStars/Red Bulls have found their way onto a majority of the teams to have lifted the MLS Cup title over the past two decades.

Why bring it up now, almost two months later? The Red Bulls’ Twitter account posted a Super Bowl-themed message on Sunday poking fun at a recent tweet by Penn State, which noted the number of Super Bowls that had featured players from the Nittany Lions:

The creative jab was a funny one, but it helped spark a reminder of the Red Bulls’ own precarious history with title games and former players.

Not only have the Red Bulls never won an MLS Cup, but they have an incredible history of seeing former players leave the club and win MLS Cup titles with other teams.

Of the past 22 MLS Cup champions, 17 of them had at least one player on the roster who had previously been with the Red Bulls or MetroStars (the team’s original name prior to the 2005 sale to Red Bull).

If that figure isn’t uncanny enough, consider that of the five MLS-Cup winning teams since 1997 with no former Red Bulls/MetroStars players, one had a head coach who was a former MetroStar (2013 Sporting KC with Peter Vermes) and two had a sporting director who was a former Red Bull (Seattle Sounders with Chris Henderson in 2016 and 2019).

That means that of the past 22 MLS Cup winners, only the 2005 LA Galaxy and 2015 Portland Timbers had no players, or leading team officials who had previously played for the Red Bulls/MetroStars.

Given that track record, MLS teams across the league might consider adding a former Red Bulls player if they don’t already have won.

Here are the former MetroStars/Red Bulls who have gone on to win MLS Cup titles elsewhere (Eric Brunner, part of the 2008 Columbus Crew, was drafted by, but never played for the Red Bulls. Also, Nick Rimando was briefly part of the New York Red Bulls, but was traded back to Real Salt Lake before ever playing a game for the Red Bulls):

1998: (Chicago Fire) – Manny Lagos, Zack Thornton

1999: D.C. United – A.J. Wood

2000: Kansas City Wizards – Tony Meola, Peter Vermes, Kerry Zavagnin

2001: SJ Earthquakes – Ramiro Corrales, Manny Lagos

2002: LA Galaxy – Alexi Lalas, Ezra Hendrickson

2003: SJ Earthquakes – Ramiro Corrales, Manny Lagos, Rodrigo Faria

2004: D.C. United – Mike Petke, Jaime Moreno

2005: LA Galaxy – NONE

2006: Houston Dynamo – Zach Wells, Brad Davis, Ricardo Clark

2007: Houston Dynamo – Brad Davis, Ricardo Clark

2008: Columbus Crew – Danny O’Rourke, Eddie Gaven

2009: Real Salt Lake – Clint Mathis

2010: Colorado Rapids – Mac Kandji, Marvell Wynne

2011: LA Galaxy – Todd Dunivant, Mike Magee

2012: LA Galaxy – Andrew Boyens, Edson Buddle, Todd Dunivant, Bill Gaudette, Mike Magee

2013: Sporting Kansas City: Peter Vermes (Head Coach)

2014: LA Galaxy – Todd Dunivant

2015: Portland Timbers – NONE

2016: Seattle Sounders – Chris Henderson (Sporting Director)

2017: Toronto FC – Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore

2018: Atlanta United – Sal Zizzo

2019: Seattle Sounders – Chris Henderson (Sporting Director)

2020: Columbus Crew – Derrick Etienne Jr.