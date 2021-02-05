Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Adams, and more

Juventus continues to push up the Serie A standings and will have another tough test this weekend against AS Roma.

Weston McKennie and the rest of his teammates will aim to leapfrog the Romans in the table with a victory on Saturday. Andrea Pirlo’s side not only took a major step in advancing to the Coppa Italia final this week, but also continued their good run of form with a fifth-straight win in all comps. The 22-year-old McKennie continues to rack up minutes for the Old Lady and will aim to continue doing so especially in Saturday’s matchup of third vs. fourth. McKennie has played 89 minutes or more in four of his last five outings and could add to that with another start this weekend.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and Matthew Hoppe will square off in Bundesliga action while Tim Weah and Lille face off with Nantes away from home. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea aim to make it three wins in a row as they travel to Sheffield United. Jordan Morris and Swansea City hosts Norwich City in a highly-anticipated league clash while Matt Miazga and Mark McKenzie go head-to-head in Belgian Pro League action.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sheffield United on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face West Ham United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Liverpool on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Leicester City on Sunday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Luton Town on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Preston North End on Saturday.

Jordan Morris and Swansea City face Sebastian Soto and Norwich City on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Mk Dons on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town’s scheduled match with Carlisle United is postponed due to COVID-19.

WSL

Christen Press and Manchester United face Reading on Sunday.

Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Abby Dahlkemper and Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

FA trophy

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Chesterfield on Saturday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Chelsea on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Norwich City on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United U-23’s face Sunderland on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach face Cologne on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face FSV Zwickau on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Uerdingen on Sunday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Betis on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Roma on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Venezia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Nantes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini is SUSPENDED for Caen.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Gil Vincente on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mark McKenzie and Genk on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Oostende on Saturday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Mouscron on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Cambuur on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Roda JC on Friday.

Austria

cup

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Ankaragucu on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Antalyaspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi is SUSPENDED for Odense.

Haji Wright is SUSPENDED for Sonderjyske.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Koge on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAS Giannina on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Ross County on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Motherwell on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face AEL Limassol on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Warta Poznan on Friday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Legia Warsaw on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Fehervar on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Monterrey on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Cruz Azul on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis are off this weekend.