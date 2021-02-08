Coppa Italia semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Despite being at the helm of a perennial heavyweight, Antonio Conte has yet to add to add to Inter Milan’s trophy cabinet and finds himself with his back against the wall in the Coppa Italia.
With the tournament in the semifinal stage, Conte watched his team blow an early lead thanks to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo show in the game’s first leg last week. Now, down 2-1 and traveling to Turin, his squad will need to dig deep and find some of the magic that produced a 2-0 upset over the same Juventus side back in January.
It is possible to turn things around, but you get the sense Juventus is hitting stride at the right time. The team has won its last six games since the loss to Inter, picked up the Supercoppa Italia trophy, and has surged back into the Serie A title picture to put a shaky implementation phase under Andrea Pirlo’s leadership firmly in the rearview.
As nervy as the Juve – Inter slate may be, there is more drama to be found with the scoreless Atalanta – Napoli matchup on the other side of the bracket.
Napoli, the defending champion of the tournament, was lucky to escape Leg 1 without having to make up for a deficit. Atalanta is even luckier to be in the situation in the first place after advancing past Lazio and playing with 10 men for a majority of the second half in the quarterfinal.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Juventus vs Inter – Inter has proven that it is capable of beating Juventus, and Conte’s reputation is on the line if the team goes another year without winning anything, but the deficit could be too large when it’s Juve on the other side.
- Sevilla vs Barcelona – No shortage of drama around Barcelona these days, and last week’s near upset at the hands of Granada in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals won’t inspire much confidence for Barca fans as Sevilla is billed to be a much more credible threat in the semis.
- Atalanta vs Napoli – The Serie A table is out of the question for both, meaning the tournament is the last shot at domestic glory. Who will appreciate their blank slate more?
- Ajax vs PSV – The De Topper rivals square off in the quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup, with Ajax playing the role as defending champions.
- Tigres UANL vs TBD – The TBD is merely a formality at the time of this writing. Tigres mark uncharted territory for CONCACAF in the FIFA Club World Cup Final, and should be playing against a very preoccupied Bayern Munich.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Celta de Vigo
FIFA Club World Cup
1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Al Ahly vs Bayern München
Primeira Liga
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Farense vs Moreirense
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Famalicão
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- León vs Guadalajara
Australian A-League
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix
Australian W-League
12:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Canberra United
Bundesliga 2
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Holstein Kiel
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Goa
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Necaxa
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Yeni Malatyaspor vs Trabzonspor
Tuesday
FA Cup
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester United vs West Ham
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Getafe
Primeira Liga
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Sporting CP
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Inter
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan
Wednesday
FA Cup
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Manchester City
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Bristol City
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Leicester City vs Brighton
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Coupe de France
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs Lille
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Caen vs PSG
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Napoli
Copa del Rey
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Sevilla vs Barcelona
Copa Argentina
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Huracán vs Estudiantes de San Luis
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – River Plate vs Def. de Pronunciamiento
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Western United
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
KNVB Beker
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Ajax vs PSV
Scottish Premiership
3 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Mirren vs Celtic
Thursday
FIFA Club World Cup
10 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Third Place Game
1 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tigres vs TBD
FA Cup
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolverhampton vs Southampton
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Chelsea
Coupe de France
12:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sochaux vs Saint-Étienne
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Rennes
Copa del Rey
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Athletic Club vs Levante
Australian W-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar
Copa do Brasil
7:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Palmeiras
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
Liga de Expansión MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Leones Negros vs Venados
KNVB Beker
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
