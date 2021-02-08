Coppa Italia semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Despite being at the helm of a perennial heavyweight, Antonio Conte has yet to add to add to Inter Milan’s trophy cabinet and finds himself with his back against the wall in the Coppa Italia.

With the tournament in the semifinal stage, Conte watched his team blow an early lead thanks to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo show in the game’s first leg last week. Now, down 2-1 and traveling to Turin, his squad will need to dig deep and find some of the magic that produced a 2-0 upset over the same Juventus side back in January.

It is possible to turn things around, but you get the sense Juventus is hitting stride at the right time. The team has won its last six games since the loss to Inter, picked up the Supercoppa Italia trophy, and has surged back into the Serie A title picture to put a shaky implementation phase under Andrea Pirlo’s leadership firmly in the rearview.

As nervy as the Juve – Inter slate may be, there is more drama to be found with the scoreless Atalanta – Napoli matchup on the other side of the bracket.

Napoli, the defending champion of the tournament, was lucky to escape Leg 1 without having to make up for a deficit. Atalanta is even luckier to be in the situation in the first place after advancing past Lazio and playing with 10 men for a majority of the second half in the quarterfinal.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Juventus vs Inter – Inter has proven that it is capable of beating Juventus, and Conte’s reputation is on the line if the team goes another year without winning anything, but the deficit could be too large when it’s Juve on the other side. Sevilla vs Barcelona – No shortage of drama around Barcelona these days, and last week’s near upset at the hands of Granada in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals won’t inspire much confidence for Barca fans as Sevilla is billed to be a much more credible threat in the semis. Atalanta vs Napoli – The Serie A table is out of the question for both, meaning the tournament is the last shot at domestic glory. Who will appreciate their blank slate more? Ajax vs PSV – The De Topper rivals square off in the quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup, with Ajax playing the role as defending champions. Tigres UANL vs TBD – The TBD is merely a formality at the time of this writing. Tigres mark uncharted territory for CONCACAF in the FIFA Club World Cup Final, and should be playing against a very preoccupied Bayern Munich.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Celta de Vigo

FIFA Club World Cup

1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Al Ahly vs Bayern München

Primeira Liga

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Farense vs Moreirense

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Famalicão

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- León vs Guadalajara

Australian A-League

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

Australian W-League

12:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Canberra United

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Holstein Kiel

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Goa

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM

8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Necaxa

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Yeni Malatyaspor vs Trabzonspor

Tuesday

FA Cup

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester United vs West Ham

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Getafe

Primeira Liga

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Sporting CP

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Inter

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan

Wednesday

FA Cup

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Manchester City

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Bristol City

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Leicester City vs Brighton

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Coupe de France

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs Lille

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Caen vs PSG

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Napoli

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Sevilla vs Barcelona

Copa Argentina

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Huracán vs Estudiantes de San Luis

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – River Plate vs Def. de Pronunciamiento

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Western United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur

KNVB Beker

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Ajax vs PSV

Scottish Premiership

3 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Mirren vs Celtic

Thursday

FIFA Club World Cup

10 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Third Place Game

1 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tigres vs TBD

FA Cup

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolverhampton vs Southampton

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Chelsea

Coupe de France

12:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sochaux vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Rennes

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Athletic Club vs Levante

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar

Copa do Brasil

7:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Palmeiras

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Leones Negros vs Venados

KNVB Beker

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Heerenveen vs Feyenoord