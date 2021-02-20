Holmes scores first goals in Huddersfield Town return

Duane Holmes picked the best time to score his first goals in his second stint for Huddersfield Town, leading the Terriers to a shocking home win over a promotion hopeful.

Holmes scored a second half brace in a 4-1 victory at the John Smith Stadium over Swansea City on Saturday. It was the U.S. Men’s National Team winger’s first goals since his return to the club from Derby County.

After Lewis O’Brien put the Terriers up 2-1 early in the second half, Holmes delivered the insurance strikers to earn Carlos Corberan’s side an important three points at home. Holmes’ first goal came in the 52nd minute after a superb through ball assist from Aaron Rowe into the middle of the box.

Holmes made no mistake, roofing a shot into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

The Georgia native added his second goal in as many minutes, with this being the pick of the litter of the five goals scored in Yorkshire. Holmes picked up the ball on the left wing, before cutting inside and unleashing a right-footed shot into the top-right corner.

Holmes also finished the match with an 86% passing completion rate, four individual duels won, one dribble, and three recoveries. It was his best performance of the EFL Championship season which moves the Terriers into 16th place and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Up next for Holmes and his teammates is a trip to Derby County on Tuesday.