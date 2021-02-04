Pulisic on Tuchel's Chelsea arrival: 'It's been a positive start'

Christian Pulisic got his first European break under German manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and now looks to deliver even more successful moments with him at Chelsea.

Pulisic was reunited with Tuchel in January with the 47-year-old taking over for the sacked Frank Lampard. Since his arrived at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has seen the Blues pick up four points from a possible six, defeating Burnley 2-0 in London last weekend.

The 22-year-old Pulisic has played 59 minutes in his first two appearances since Tuchel’s appointment, delivering an assist against the Clarets on Sunday. Five years after getting his first chance at Dortmund under Tuchel, Pulisic reflected on their time together in Germany.

“I remember making my debut under him and it was a really exciting time,” Pulisic said in a club interview. “I was playing in the youth team at Dortmund and then I got the call to say I was going to go up and train with the first team, and be a full first team member. It was really exciting.”

“I had to fight my way into that team because it was a very strong team, and being a young player I had to work extra hard.”

Pulisic delivered a breakout first season at Dortmund under Tuchel’s guidance, scoring five goals and adding 13 assists in 43 combined appearance for the club. The U.S. Men’s National Team star also helped the Black and Yellow lift the German Cup prior to Tuchel’s firing in May 2017.

Tuchel moved on to Paris Saint-Germain while Pulisic continued to develop into one of Europe’s rising young talents at Dortmund. Now the two reconnect at Chelsea, looking to get the Blues winning trophies and playing entertaining football in the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea comes into Thursday’s trip to Tottenham in eighth place, seven points back from a top four spot, but riding a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Pulisic has been a bright spot in Tuchel’s first two matches in charge and the American is remaining positive ahead of an important derby showdown.

“The manager [Tuchel] trusted in me and most importantly gave me chances to play, so I am grateful for that,” Pulisic said. “He definitely helped me as a young player and I only have good memories of that time. We had some success at Dortmund together, and it’s been good to see him again and work with him once more.’

“It’s been good so far. “We’ve got a new outlook on things, we have had a really good win so it’s been a positive start. It’s been some crazy times recently and just to get a win left all the guys in the changing room really excited. We have had a lot of fun in training and there are smiles on faces which is good to see.”

Pulisic has only delivered two goals and two assists in 19 appearances this season, numbers that will hopefully improve in the final four months of the season.