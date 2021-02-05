The SBI Show: Episode 298 (Recapping a busy deadline day for Americans Abroad, USMNT, and more)

The recent close of the winter transfer window saw a landmark day for Americans making moves either to or within Europe, and Episode 298 of The SBI Show breaks it all down.

Host Ives Galarcep takes a look back at the moves made by Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, DeAndre Yedlin, Daryl Dike, Tyler Boyd and Paul Arriola, who allow secured new homes for the second half of the European season.

Episode 298 also discusses the latest MLS news, including the labor negotiations and potential lockout, Kaku’s awkward attempt to leave the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati’s sudden reported spending spree.

Other topics discussed including the National Soccer Hall of Fame (and the four people who absolutely should be part of the 2021 class), and the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 7-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago to kick off 2021.

You can listen to The SBI Show by subscribing at the Apple Podcasts App, as well as via Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 298 here: