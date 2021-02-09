USMNT to face Northern Ireland in March friendly

The first chance to see the U.S. Men’s National Team’s European-based stars in action in 2021 will take place in March, and the first of two expected friendlies has been finalized.

The USMNT will take on Northern Ireland in Belfast on March 28. The match will be played without fans in the stadium.

The match should feature a full-strength U.S. squad, with standouts such as Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen expected to participate if available.

“This is a good opportunity to work with our full group before the Nations League Final Four in June,” Berhalter said. “We’ve been excited about the progress our players continue to make with their clubs, and now we have another chance to strengthen our group ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying later this year. Northern Ireland is a very competitive team and brings a different set of challenges in the way they play.”

U.S. Soccer is still in the process of trying to secure a second opponent during the March FIFA window.

The Americans will face Northern Ireland for the first time since 1948, a match Northern Ireland won 5-0 in Belfast.

The USMNT will bring together a full-strength squad for the first time since the recent November friendlies, a 0-0 draw against Wales and 6-2 win against Panama.

The March friendlies will serve as vital preparation for a busy 2021 that will include the Nations League knockout rounds in June, Concacaf Gold Cup in July and Concacaf World Cup qualifying, which begins in September.