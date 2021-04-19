Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Brooks, and more

Juventus has fallen out of the Serie A title race and soon could find its way out of the top four if it doesn’t pick up the pace in Italy.

Weston McKennie and the rest of his Juventus teammates will try and right the ship this weekend with a winnable home match versus relegation threatened Parma. Juventus sits two points clear of fifth place Napoli for the time being, but has failed to win three of its last five league matches. McKennie started over the weekend in a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Sunday, failing to make much of an impact in his 77-minute shift.

The Old Lady breezed past Parma 4-0 back in December, and will try to do more of the same in Turin this week.

Elsewhere, John Brooks and Wolfsburg will try to rebound in Bundesliga play against Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face off with Brighton & Hove Albion looking to remain in the top four in the EPL. A trio of U.S. Women’s National Team players will look to lead Manchester City to an important win over Chelsea in the Women’s Super League while Sergino Dest and Barcelona hosts Getafe in Spain.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Aston Villa on Wednesday.

WSL

Abby Dahlkemper, Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Chelsea on Wednesday.

championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Millwall on Wednesday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Swansea City on Tuesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham also faces Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Hull City on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Stevenage on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Cologne on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Mainz on Wednesday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Tuesday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face SC Verl on Tuesday.

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face FSV Zwickau on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Parma on Wednesday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Atalanta on Thursday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Getafe on Thursday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Osasuna on Wednesday.

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face CD Mirandes on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Dunkerque on Tuesday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Braga on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Ried on Tuesday.

Brandon Servania, Taylor Booth and SKN St. Poelten face Hartberg on Tuesday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Warta Poznan on Tuesday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Aron Johannsson and Lech Poznan on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Denmark

superliagen

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Aalborg on Wednesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Ankaragucu on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd is ineligible to face Besiktas due to loan rules.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injury) for Galatasaray.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Zurich on Thursday.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Ujpest on Tuesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Always Ready on Tuesday.