Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Pulisic, and more

Juventus looks to jump back into the top three of the Serie A table this week and Weston McKennie will hope to play a part against Napoli on Wednesday.

The Old Lady welcomes Napoli to Turin this week with a spot in the top three of the league standings at stake. McKennie was dropped from the squad by manager Andrea Pirlo this past weekend after being caught breaking COVID-19 protocol with teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder missed out on the 2-2 Turin Derby draw with Torino, but has a good chance to feature against Napoli. McKennie went the distance in a 2-0 Italian Super Cup win over Napoli back in January and also featured in a 1-0 league loss in Napoli in February. McKennie will hope to give the Old Lady a needed spark in hopes of a surge up the table in the final months.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea look to rebound from a league loss to West Bromwich Albion over the weekend by taking down FC Porto in Champions League play. Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face off with Regensburg in the German Cup quarterfinals while Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys travel to St. Gallen in Swiss Cup play. Haji Wright and Joel Sonora will also look to feature in cup competitions this week.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face FC Porto on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Ajax on Thursday.

England

championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Norwich City on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Napoli on Wednesday.

Spain

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Huesca on Monday.

Germany

dfb pokal

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

2. Bundesliga

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Wurzburger Kickers on Thursday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Antalyaspor on Wednesday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Kasimpasa on Thursday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Midtjylland on Thursday.

Switzerland

Cup

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face St. Gallen on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren on Tuesday.

Argentina

Cup

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Velez Sarsfield on Wednesday.