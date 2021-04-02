Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Weah, and more

RB Leipzig has pushed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table for most of the season and could close the gap to one point with a home victory this weekend.

Tyler Adams and his teammates welcome the defending champions to Red Bull Arena on Saturday, knowing a win could force even more pressure on Bayern. The sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw back in December and will be eager to pick up an important three points in their second meeting.

Adams has been a consistent performer in Julian Nagelsmann’s side this season, playing in 22 matches to date while scoring one goal and adding one assist. The U.S. Men’s National Team star has remained in midfield of late for RB Leipzig, but has also seen time as a right midfielder and right wing back.

After missing out on the recent USMNT friendlies due to travel restrictions, Adams will be fresh and ready to go for his club this weekend.

Elsewhere, Tim Weah and Lille will hope to knock off PSG in Ligue 1 play. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday while Daryl Dike and Barnsley face off with Reading in the EFL Championship. Sergino Dest and Barcelona closes out La Liga action by welcoming Real Valladolid to town. Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen hosts Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Leicester City on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face West Ham United on Monday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Reading on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Coventry City on Friday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Millwall on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Brentford on Saturday.

Paul Arriola is OUT (Injury) for Swansea City.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Oxford United on Friday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Tranmere Rovers on Friday.

WSL

Christen Press and Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Tottenham on Sunday.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Guingamp on Sunday.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain face ASJ Soyaux on Sunday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s are off this weekend.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s are off this weekend.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Cologne on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Augsburg on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Darmstadt on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face McKinze Gaines and Hannover on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Bonner on Thursday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Valladolid on Monday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Cadiz on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Logrones on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Torino on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Sassuolo on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Reggiana on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face PSG on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Pau on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Belenenses on Sunday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Royal Antwerp on Monday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face OH Leuven on Monday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kortrijk on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Mechelen on Saturday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Oostende on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face PSV on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Injury) for Heerenveen.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NAC Breda on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Hatayspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Trabzonspor on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Fenerbahce on Monday.

Swedish

The Swedish Allsvenskan season begins April 10th.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Horsens on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro are off this weekend.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United are off this weekend.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Sion on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Cracovia on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Zaglebie Lubin on Monday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow are off this weekend.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Budafoki on Sunday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Alan Sonora and Independiente on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club America on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Monterrey on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Sunday.