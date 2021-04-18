Gio Reyna scores first club goal of 2021 to spark Dortmund to comeback win

Gio Reyna took a few months to get back to his 2020 form, but his slow start to 2021 has disappeared quickly in the wake of a string of strong performances for Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna’s latest gem came on Sunday, as he scored his first club goal of 2021 on a beauty of a finish, rocketing home a an equalizer from 20 yards out to help spark a Dortmund rally in an eventual 4-1 win against Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen.

GIO REYNA WITH A ROCKET FOR DORTMUND 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GqSZFOfPb9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

Reyna’s 29th-minute finish helped erase an early Werder Bremen lead and sparked a Dortmund surge, with a go-ahead goal coming via an Erling Haaland penalty kick just five minutes later.

Reyna helped set up Dortmund’s third goal in the 38th minute when he raced down the right wing and fired a cross into the penalty area, where it deflected off two Werder Bremen defenders before falling to a wide open Haaland for an easy tap-in finish.

Dortmund’s victory helped close the gap on the Bundesliga Top Four, moving to within four points of fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund returns to action on Wednesday against Union Berlin.