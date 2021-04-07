Greuther Furth picks up Green's option for 2021-22

Julian Green is having a sensational season for 2. Bundesliga club Greuther Furth and the American midfielder was rewarded with an extended contract.

The German club announced Wednesday that Green’s option for the 2021-22 season has been extended. Green has helped Furth to a current second place spot in the 2. Bundesliga and has continued to become one of the best at his position in the league.

“From day one, I felt the trust of those in charge at the game association and have been able to contribute to the development of this team over the past four years,” Green said. “We are currently playing the best and most attractive football since I’ve been at the Ronhof.”

“Therefore, I am pleased that my path is continuing with the shamrock. The club, the coaching team and the team give everything for the success and in the coming weeks we want to try to make the so far excellent season an outstanding one.”

The 25-year-old has scored seven league goals this season while also chipping in two assists over this 23 league appearances. His 90th minute corner kick helped Furth steal a 1-0 victory over FC Heidenheim, keeping them in the mix for automatic promotion back to the top flight.

“Julian has developed continuously here, is a very dangerous midfielder and one of the team members takes on responsibility,” Furth manager Stefan Leitl said. “He is a very important player in our game system and that’s why I’m all the more looking forward to working with Julian in the future.”

Green is closing in on eclipsing 2,000 minutes across all competitions and will be a key piece for Furth as they try to lock down a top-two spot. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder hasn’t appeared internationally since 2019, but could return to the fold if the club gains promotion.