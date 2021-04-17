MLS Matchweek 1: Saturday Scoreboard (LAFC-Austin FC, Atlanta United-Orlando City, and more)

The first full day of action in the 2021 Major League Soccer season kicks off on Saturday with the league’s newest team making its debut, a handful of Derbies promising action, and more.

Austin FC makes its MLS debut, and does it in Los Angeles, taking on a strong LAFC side that has championship aspirations. Josh Wolff squares off against Bob Bradley, his former coach with the Chicago Fire two decades ago when the men paired up to win an MLS Cup title.

Atlanta United visits Orlando City as the southern rivals look to set an early tone in the stacked Eastern Conference and Gabriel Heinze tries build on Atlanta’s recent Concacaf Champions League success.

The 2021 MLS season officially kicked off on Friday night, with the Seattle Sounders rolling over Minnesota United in a 4-0 romp in Seattle. The Houston Dynamo recorded the first win of the year, beating the San Jose Earthquakes at BBVA Compass Stadium.

(All times Eastern)

CF Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2 (Final)

(Mason Toye 3′, Romell Quioto 24′, Victor Wanyama 54′, Djordje Mihailovic 71′) – (Marky Delgado 45′, Laryea 88′)

Man of the Match: Djordje Mihailovic. He was active in the attack and did well to pick out teammates in dangerous areas of the pitch. He finished off a commanding midfield performance with a goal in the 71st minute that came with some wonderful footwork and a well placed shot.

Moment of the Match: Mason Toye’s curler into the top corner in just the third minute really set the tone for this game and displayed how slow Toronto FC’s defense was all afternoon.

Match to Forget: Luke Singh. Singh was a pylon in defense all night and got roasted on three of the Montreal goals.

Orlando City 0, Atlanta United 0 – Final

Man of the Match: Miles Robinson. Robinson helped the Five Stripes keep a third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and did well to not really allow Orlando City into good areas. The U.S. Men’s National Team center back continued his good start to the season.

Moment of the Match: Alexandre Pato came close to opening his scoring account with Orlando City, but was denied in the 71st minute by Brad Guzan. Guzan did well to deny the Brazilian before diving on the rebound as it went backwards.

Match to Forget: Lisandro Lopez started for Atlanta United in attack, but was ineffective in his 75-minute shift before Josef Martinez entered the pitch. Lopez failed to record a shot on goal and looked out-of-sync with the rest of his attacking teammates.

LAFC 2, Austin FC 0 – Final

(Corey Baird 61′, Jose Cifuentes 91′)

Man of the Match: Corey Baird. The debut of the new-look front three for LAFC will have to wait due to Diego Rossi missing the match against Austin FC with a minor hamstring injury, but Baird stepped up in a big way for the Black and Gold. Baird broke the scoreline open in the 61st minute, scoring his first career goal for LAFC on a right-footed shot from outside the box that deflected into the bottom left-corner of the net.

Moment of the Match: With Austin FC pressuring for an equalizer, Jose Cifuentes iced the opening day win in stoppage time for LAFC. His right-footed shot slid past Brad Stuver to hand the Western Conference favorites their first victory of 2021.

Match to Forget: Danny Hoesen. Tasked with leading the lines for Austin FC, Hoesen was largely ineffective during his 59 minutes on the field. The Dutch forward had a header that missed wide in the first half, but he and the rest of the Austin FC attack were only able to force three shots on target in the match.

D.C. United 2, NYCFC 1 – 2nd Half

(Valentin Castellanos 15′) – (Brendan Hines-Ike 39′, Russell Canouse 44′)

FC Dallas 0, Rapids 0 – 2nd Half

Red Bulls 1, Sporting KC 0 – 2nd Half

(Caden Clark 48′)

Fire 2, Revolution 2 – 1st Half

(Robert Beric 5′, Luka Stojanovic 11′) – (Adam Buksa 14′, Gustavo Bou 27′)

Nashville SC 1, FC Cincinnati 2 – 1st Half

(Jhonder Cadiz 20′) – (Luciano Acosta 8′, Brenner 12′)

FRIDAY SCORES

Dynamo 2, Earthquakes 1 (Final)

(Memo Rodriguez 39′, Maxi Urruti 56′)-(Paul Marie 74′)

Man of the Match: Memo Rodriguez. The Dynamo midfielder scored the opening goal and created consistent threats to keep the Earthquakes on their heels.

Moment of the Match: It wound up coming in a loss but Paul Marie’s curling right-footed finish from 25 yards out with a thing of beauty.

Match to Forget: Chris Wondolowski is the MLS all-time leading scorer, but his normally-reliable scoring touch failed him in the 84th minute when he wound up in on an open goal and somehow missed from three yards away.

Sounders, 4, Minnesota United 0 (Final)

(João Paulo 49′, Raul Ruidiaz 70′, 73′, Fredy Montero 86′)

Man of the Match: Raul Ruidiaz. The Peruvian striker finished off a pair of chances to help the Sounders pull away in a rout of the visiting Loons, rebounding well after having a first-half penalty saved.

Moment of the Match: Joao Paulo’s long-range volley early in the second half helped set the tone for a rout.

Match to Forget: Brent Kallman. The veteran defender was beaten soundly on the build-up for Seattle’s second and third goal, and was subbed out just six minutes later.