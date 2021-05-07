Barcelona - Atlético Madrid headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Only three match weeks remain in the La Liga season, and there is a thrilling four-team race to claim the league title.
All four play each other this weekend, and they’re separated by only six points which makes for some great TV viewing.
Heading into the weekend, the title is Atlético Madrid’s to lose and they’ll need to fend of a hungry and seemingly rejuvenated Barcelona who would possibly overtake control of the table with a win.
Momentum is certainly working against Atlético, which once held a 10-point lead and Saturday’s contest makes for a real judgement day.
Real Madrid and Sevilla have also been invited back into the picture, and they do battle on Sunday. A Real Madrid win plus and Atlético loss would see Los Blanco’s take the lead, but Sevilla will be fighting to keep its outside chance alive – offering up plenty of motivation for the teams to come in with an attacking mind.
Also, in England, Manchester City takes on Chelsea to offer up a rare preview of the UEFA Champions League final.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid – It would be quite a stunt for Atletico to fall this far only to crush its competitors’ one-lost title dreams. Can they finish they year looking anything like they began it?
- Real Madrid vs Sevilla – Sevilla needs to dig deep and upset Madrid in order to stay alive in the title race.
- Manchester City vs Chelsea – A preview of what’s to come in the UCL final later this month, does either manager dare to reveal their eventual game plan?
- Juventus vs AC Milan – These two are locked in a four-team race to stay in Italy’s UCL picture and a win should offer a clincher to the victor.
- Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC – The NWSL Challenge Cup Final pits the ever-credible Portland Thorns against the freshly rebranded Gotham.
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Newcastle United
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Augsburg
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lens vs Lille
Major League Soccer
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs SJ Earthquakes
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Famalicão vs Santa Clara
A-League
5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
First Division A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genk vs Club Brugge
Liga de Expansión MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético Morelia vs Atlante
Liga MX Femenil
11 a.m. -TUDN USA- América vs Tigres UANL
1 p.m. -TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey
5 p.m. -TUDN USA- Toluca vs Guadalajara
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Atlas
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse
Primera Division
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alianza Lima vs Binacional
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs Charleston Battery
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs OKC Energy
NISA
10 p.m. –fuboTV– LA Force vs San Diego 1904
USL League One
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Union Omaha
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Chelsea
3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Southampton
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Borussia Monchengladbach
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Huesca
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Osasuna
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Napoli
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Bologna
12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Inter vs Sampdoria
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Lazio
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Bordeaux
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Lorient
Liga MX
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlas vs Tigres UANL
10:15 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Querétaro
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Columbus Crew vs D.C. United
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nashville SC vs New England Revolution
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact
3:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo
6 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Orlando City SC vs NYCFC
8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – LA Galaxy vs LAFC
10 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United
NWSL Challenge Cup
1 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+- NWSL Challenge Cup: Championship
1 p.m. -Paramount+- Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC
5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United
First Division A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Anderlecht vs Antwerp
Primera A
6:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima
Primera A
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Rotherham United
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday
EFL League Two
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Crawley Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Tepatitlán
Eredivisie
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Heracles
2 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Fortuna Sittard
Primera Division
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Universitario vs Cienciano
Scottish FA Cup
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Dundee United vs Hibernian
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Ankaragücü vs Fenerbahçe
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs FC Tulsa
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Hartford Athletic
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Birmingham Legion
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Real Monarchs
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Oakland Roots
USL League One
6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Tormenta
7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Greenville Triumph
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Chattanooga Red Wolves
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Forward Madison
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
9:05 a.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Manchester United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Everton
2 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion
Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Arminia Bielefeld
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Eibar
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Genoa vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Atalanta
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Torino
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Crotone
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs AC Milan
Primeira Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Gil Vicente vs Sporting Braga
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Olympique Marseille
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Brest
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Nîmes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Montpellier
11:05 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Reims vs Monaco
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs PSG
Liga MX
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Toluca
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Guadalajara
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
3 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders
7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC
A-League
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
Primera A
7 p.m. –fuboTV– Aucas vs Técnico Universitario
League One
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley
D1 Féminine
11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Issy Feminine vs Olympique Lyonnais
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Ajax
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs PSV
Scottish FA Cup
9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– St. Mirren vs St. Johnstone
Allsvenskan
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Degerfors vs Djurgården
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Tacoma Defiance
Sunday 12pm PT
5b. Sounders vs Timbers
15% capacity in ProvPark. Timbers need all the help they can get with injuries and third match in just over a week