Barcelona - Atlético Madrid headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Only three match weeks remain in the La Liga season, and there is a thrilling four-team race to claim the league title.

All four play each other this weekend, and they’re separated by only six points which makes for some great TV viewing.

Heading into the weekend, the title is Atlético Madrid’s to lose and they’ll need to fend of a hungry and seemingly rejuvenated Barcelona who would possibly overtake control of the table with a win.

Momentum is certainly working against Atlético, which once held a 10-point lead and Saturday’s contest makes for a real judgement day.

Real Madrid and Sevilla have also been invited back into the picture, and they do battle on Sunday. A Real Madrid win plus and Atlético loss would see Los Blanco’s take the lead, but Sevilla will be fighting to keep its outside chance alive – offering up plenty of motivation for the teams to come in with an attacking mind.

Also, in England, Manchester City takes on Chelsea to offer up a rare preview of the UEFA Champions League final.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid – It would be quite a stunt for Atletico to fall this far only to crush its competitors’ one-lost title dreams. Can they finish they year looking anything like they began it? Real Madrid vs Sevilla – Sevilla needs to dig deep and upset Madrid in order to stay alive in the title race. Manchester City vs Chelsea – A preview of what’s to come in the UCL final later this month, does either manager dare to reveal their eventual game plan? Juventus vs AC Milan – These two are locked in a four-team race to stay in Italy’s UCL picture and a win should offer a clincher to the victor. Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC – The NWSL Challenge Cup Final pits the ever-credible Portland Thorns against the freshly rebranded Gotham.

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Augsburg

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lens vs Lille

Major League Soccer

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs SJ Earthquakes

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Famalicão vs Santa Clara

A-League

5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

First Division A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genk vs Club Brugge

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético Morelia vs Atlante

Liga MX Femenil

11 a.m. -TUDN USA- América vs Tigres UANL

1 p.m. -TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey

5 p.m. -TUDN USA- Toluca vs Guadalajara

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Atlas

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse

Primera Division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alianza Lima vs Binacional

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs Charleston Battery

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs OKC Energy

NISA

10 p.m. –fuboTV– LA Force vs San Diego 1904

USL League One

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Union Omaha

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Chelsea

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Southampton

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Borussia Monchengladbach

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Levante

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Huesca

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Osasuna

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Napoli

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Bologna

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Inter vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Lazio

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Bordeaux

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Lorient

Liga MX

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlas vs Tigres UANL

10:15 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Querétaro

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Columbus Crew vs D.C. United

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nashville SC vs New England Revolution

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact

3:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

6 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Orlando City SC vs NYCFC

8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – LA Galaxy vs LAFC

10 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United

NWSL Challenge Cup

1 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+- NWSL Challenge Cup: Championship

1 p.m. -Paramount+- Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC

5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United

First Division A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Anderlecht vs Antwerp

Primera A

6:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima

Primera A

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Rotherham United

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday

EFL League Two

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Crawley Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Tepatitlán

Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Heracles

2 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Fortuna Sittard

Primera Division

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Universitario vs Cienciano

Scottish FA Cup

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Dundee United vs Hibernian

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Ankaragücü vs Fenerbahçe

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs FC Tulsa

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Birmingham Legion

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Real Monarchs

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Oakland Roots

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Tormenta

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Greenville Triumph

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Forward Madison

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

9:05 a.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Manchester United

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Everton

2 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion

Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Arminia Bielefeld

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Eibar

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Genoa vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Atalanta

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Torino

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Crotone

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs AC Milan

Primeira Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Gil Vicente vs Sporting Braga

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Olympique Marseille

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Brest

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Nîmes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Montpellier

11:05 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Reims vs Monaco

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs PSG

Liga MX

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Toluca

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Guadalajara

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

3 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders

7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC

A-League

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Aucas vs Técnico Universitario

League One

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley

D1 Féminine

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Issy Feminine vs Olympique Lyonnais

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Ajax

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs PSV

Scottish FA Cup

9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– St. Mirren vs St. Johnstone

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Degerfors vs Djurgården

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Tacoma Defiance