Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Reyna looks to lift German Cup, and more

One U.S. Men’s National Team player will go home with the German Cup this week as Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face a Tyler Adams-less RB Leipzig side in Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund faces off with RB Leipzig in this season’s Final, with both teams looking to end their domestic seasons on a major high note. Reyna and Dortmund are coming off a 3-2 league win over RB Leipzig over the weekend, truly ending their chances of reaching champions Bayern Munich in the title race. Reyna played 82 minutes in that match and will now look to earn the first trophy of his European career.

Adams did not feature for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in the encounter, nursing a back injury. The USMNT midfielder was fighting to be back in time for the Final, but has been ruled out through injury.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge while Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg look to clinch the Austrian Bundesliga title against Rapid Vienna. Sergino Dest and Barcelona will try to avoid another hiccup in La Liga action. Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face off with Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga play while Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Randers in the Danish Cup Final.

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Arsenal on Wednesday.

Germany

DFb pokal final

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Bundesliga

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Levante on Tuesday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Sevilla on Wednesday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Feyenoord on Thursday.

Ulysses Llanez is OUT (Injury) for Heerenveen.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Telstar on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Vienna on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Hartberg on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and St. Poelten face Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Ried on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mark McKenzie and Genk on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT (Injury) for Sivasspor.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen Final

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Randers FC on Thursday.

Switzerland

super League

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Vaduz on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Motherwell on Wednesday.

Dillon Powers is OUT (Injury) for Dundee United.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Hacken on Wednesday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Djurgarden on Wednesday.

International

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Deportivo Tachira on Tuesday.