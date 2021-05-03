Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna’s slow start to 2021 feels like a distant memory in the wake of his current run of outstanding form.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is playing his best soccer of the season at the moment, and his two-goal effort in Dortmund’s DFB Pokal semifinal win against Holstein Kiel.

Reyna’s latest gem earned him SBI’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors, kicking off his May in style after an impressive April.

Here are the other Americans Abroad standouts from the past weekend:

Brenden Aaronson

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder scored a goal to help Salzburg win the Austrian Cup with a 3-0 win against Lask.

Matt Miazga

The Anderlecht centerback played the full 90 minutes in his club’s 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the Belgian League playoffs.

Luca De La Torre

The Heracles midfielder started and played 90 minutes in his team’s 4-0 romp over Venlo. De La Torre completed 54 of 62 passes in the victory.

Sergino Dest

The Barcelona wingback started and played 74 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 win against Valencia. Dest completed 33 of 34 passes, though he had a quiet night in terms of defensive contributions.

Ben Lederman

The Rakow midfielder and former Barcelona youth player became the latest American to secure a trophy when he started and played 85 minutes in Rakow’s 2-0 win over Arka Gdynia on Sunday.