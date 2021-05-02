Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Miazga, Reyna, and more

By Larry Henry Jr. | May 2, 2021 5:35 pm

Matt Miazga has been a key part of Anderlecht’s strong season in Belgium and the Chelsea loanee continued to rack up minutes in Sunday’s opening match of the Championship Playoffs.

Miazga played 90 minutes as Anderlecht picked up a 2-2 draw at regular season leaders Club Brugge on Sunday. The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback made five clearances, won three of his six aerial battles, and helped his team pick up a point against a Brugge side who has been tough to beat in Belgium this season.

Miazga is in the final days of his loan with Anderlecht, but reportedly could be on his way back to the club permanently if Vincent Kompany’s side can strike a deal with Chelsea. Anderlecht will hope to finish strong and clinch a Champions League berth with matches remaining against Genk and Royal Antwerp.

Elsewhere, Gio Reyna scored twice in Borussia Dortmund’s lopsided German Cup semifinal win over Holstein Kiel while Josh Sargent was on the losing end of Werder Bremen’s defeat to RB Leipzig. Ben Lederman helped Rakow lift the Polish FA Cup this weekend after playing 85 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Arka Gydnia on Sunday. Sergino Dest got the start for Barcelona in a 3-2 league triumph over Valencia.

Weston McKennie started for Juventus who edged Udinese 2-1 away from home while Antonee Robinson played the entire match for Fulham in a 2-0 London Derby defeat at Chelsea. Kenny Saief made his first league start since February as Lechia Gdansk picked up three points.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play for Chelsea.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Championship

Daryl Dike started and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 58 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Saturday.

Alex Mighten came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde dressed but did not play in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman did not dress in QPR’s 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 loss to Newport County on Saturday.

wsl

Christen Press started and played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday.

Sam Mewis came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 12 minutes in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Man City.

Abby Dahlkemper dressed but did not play for Man City.

Women’s champions league

Alana Cook dressed but did not play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 second leg loss to Barcelona on Sunday. Barcelona advanced on 3-2 aggregate.

division 1

Catarina Macario started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Lyon’s 5-1 win over Le Havre on Friday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal U-23’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Liverpool on Monday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Norwich City U-23’s 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

dfb pokal

Gio Reyna started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 45 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 120 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 extra time loss to RB Leipzig on Friday.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

The 2. Bundesliga is off this weekend.

3. Liga

The 3. Liga is off this weekend.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II are off until May 8th.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 75 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Valencia on Sunday.

Yunus Musah dressed but did not play for Valencia.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Girona on Saturday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-1 win over Ibiza on Sunday. Barcelona B clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 84 minutes in Juventus 2-1 win over Udinese on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 2-0 loss to Sampdoria on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-1 win over Pisa on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 2-0 win over Nice on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini did not dress in Caen’s 0-0 draw with Auxerre on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 3-3 draw with Santa Clara on Saturday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-2 draw with Club Brugge on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played one minute in Genk’s 3-2 win over Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

relegation playoffs

Joe Efford dressed but did not play in Waasland-Beveren’s 1-1 first leg draw with RFC Seraing on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 4-0 win over VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 2-2 draw with PSV on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 1-0 loss to Almere City on Friday.

Austria

cup final

Brenden Aaronson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-0 win over LASK on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Gaziantep on Monday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 86 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-0 loss to Rizespor on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Genclerbirligi on Sunday.

Swedish

Nebiyou Perry started and played 70 minutes in Ostersunds 2-1 loss to Varbergs Bols on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 45 minutes in Orebro’s 3-0 loss to Norrkoping on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 84 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-0 win over Odense on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 21 minutes for Odense.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes started and played 57 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 loss to Ross County on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started and played 66 minutes in Young Boys 2-1 loss to Servette on Sunday.

Poland

polish cup final

Ben Lederman started and played 85 minutes in Rakow’s 2-0 win over Arka Gdynia on Sunday. Lederman became the first American player to play in the final and win.

ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 67 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-1 win over Wisla Plock on Friday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 65 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 2-1 loss to Stal Mielec on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Ferencvaros 2-1 win over Mezokovesd on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

The First Division is off this weekend.

Brazil

Gaucho

Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 1-0 loss to Juventude on Sunday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora started and played 66 minutes in Talleres 1-1 draw with Huracan on Sunday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club America on Sunday.

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 5-1 loss to Atlas on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Atletico San Luis 5-1 loss to Pachuca on Thursday.