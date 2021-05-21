Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Dike, and more

By Larry Henry Jr. | May 21, 2021 8:56 am

Chelsea has two ways to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. One is by beating Manchester City in the Champions League final later this month, and the other is by winning its final match of the Premier League season to secure a top-four finish.

Christian Pulisic and the Blues travel to Aston Villa in Sunday’s Premier League finale, knowing that both Liverpool and Leicester City are right behind them in the table. Pulisic played 90 minutes on Tuesday as the Blues defeated the Foxes 2-1 in league play, four days after losing 1-0 in the English FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

While Chelsea can also clinch a Champions League berth by defeating Manchester City on May 29th’s Champions League Final, a victory over Aston Villa will secure a top-three finish for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Elsewhere, Daryl Dike and Barnsley will try to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the English Championship Playoffs while Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund end their season against Bayer Leverkusen. Sergiño Dest and Barcelona faces off with Eibar in La Liga action. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg try to close their league campaign with three points while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth try to eliminate Brentford.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Everton on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Manchester United on Sunday.

Championship playoffs

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Swansea City on Saturday. Swansea City leads 1-0 on aggregate.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Brentford on Saturday. Bournemouth leads 1-0 on aggregate.

league one playoffs

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Lincoln City on Saturday. Lincoln City leads 2-0 on aggregate.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Cologne on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Freiburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

Chris Richards is OUT (Injury) for Hoffenheim.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Tim Tillman and Greuther Furth face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Nuremberg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Eibar on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Huesca on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Espanyol on Monday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Bologna on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Spezia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Angers on Sunday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Ried on Friday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Hartberg on Friday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Rheindorf Altach on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Sirius on Saturday.

Romain Gall is ineligible for Orebro’s match with Malmo this weekend due to loan rules.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Horsens on Monday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro face Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Friday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Colon on Saturday.

Joel Sonora and Talleres are off this weekend.

Brazil

Gaucho final

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Gremio on Sunday. Gremio leads 2-1 on aggregate.