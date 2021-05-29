Christian Pulisic and Chelsea win UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday, and also realized a dream.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star became the first USMNT player to play in a UEFA Champions League final, and joined Jovan Kirovski as the only Americans to ever secure a Champions League winner’s medal after Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Zack Steffen and Manchester City.

Pulisic came on in the 66th minute with Chelsea holding a 1-0 lead courtesy of a first-half goal from Kai Havertz.

“I’m just so proud. I’m so proud to be here,” Pulisic said after the match. “It’s been a difficult road for me, and I couldn’t imagine winning a Champions League ever in my life and now I’m here, so it’s just crazy.”

The American was active from the start of his appearance, nearly doubling Chelsea’s lead just five minutes after coming on, only to see his chance

“I tried to just get under it,” Pulisic said of his missed chance. “I thought the keeper did well to block the angle. I wasn’t slick enough, I couldn’t get under it so I kind of just pulled it, but hey, we won.”

Pulisic completed 11 of 16 passes, including a clever layoff pass to spring Kai Havertz late in the match, and also won two aerial duals and completed one successful dribble.

The victory helped Pulisic join Kirovski as Americans to win UEFA Champions League winners medal. Kirovski won his with the 1998 Borussia Dortmund team, though wasn’t in uniform for the final after making a pair of appearances in the group stage.

Pulisic played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s run to the title, scoring the lone goal in the Blues’ semifinal first-leg against Real Madrid and assisting on Chelsea’s second goal in a 2-0 second-leg victory.

Though he was not chosen to start on Saturday, Pulisic still came on and did his part to secure the victory and cap a historic season for American players in Europe.

Pulisic will now direct his attention to joining the USMNT ahead of the upcoming Concacaf Nations League, which begins on Thursday with the Americans taking on Honduras in Denver.

“I’ve got some duty with the national team,” Pulisic said. “(Then I’ll) take a little rest, get my head away, and then we’re going to come back and try to do same thing next year.”