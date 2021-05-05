Christian Pulisic delivers assist to help Chelsea secure place in UEFA Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League final will feature U.S. Men’s National Team players on both participants after Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea secured its place in the final on Wednesday by beating Real Madrid in the semifinals.
Pulisic came off the bench and helped set up a Mason Mount goal in the 85th minute to secure the series victory for Chelsea, which posted a 2-0 win in Wednesday’s second leg.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made the controversial decision to leave Pulisic out of the starting lineup, but that didn’t stop the American from coming off the bench and making an immediate impact. Pulisic led a strong Chelsea surge to close out the match against a tiring Real Madrid side, and Pulisic delivered the series-clinching assist to Mount to go along with the goal he scored in the first leg in Madrid.
The result means Pulisic and Chelsea will face off against Zack Steffen and Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Istanbul.
Pulisic and Steffen are in line to be the first Americans to dress for a final, and the winner will join Jovan Kirovski as the only USMNT players to earn a winner’s medal (Kirovski earned a winner’s medal with Borussia Dortmund in 1997, but was not in uniform for the final).
Although a bit disappointed, I wasn’t surprised that Tuchel used him as a late sub. It actually worked out perfectly from Chelsea’s point of view. Madrid had been controlling the game much of the second half until Pulisic came on,then Chelsea presented one threat after another.You also have to hand it to Tuchel and the organizational structure he has imposed on Chelsea. They rarely left any gaps and worked together perfectly to cover one another.
I figured he didn’t start him because he’s the one guy who could provide a spark off the bench vs a tired team.. Still didn’t like it
Pulisic has done everything Tuchel has asked of him. After being player of game last time, he gets benched. He is too good to accept that.
I have no idea why Pulisic didn’t start, but Tuchel is clearly grinding out results and points, so players have to just go along with it. Back to back Champs League finals with two separate teams not named Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern has to be worth something
Because Real Madrid was committed to butchering him if he started.
I would go with Alfred L Randall’s explanation as the only one that remotely makes sense. I’ll give Tuchel the benefit of the doubt and go with that and the notion that he wanted Pulisic available at the end because he figured it’d be pivotal and indeed he was…whatever, it worked, so Tuchel’s a genius today. Pulisic is definitely not the most rugged player around so you do understand why Tuchel might feel like he has to be careful with him.
lol I’m not going to lie, I was never annoyed by Tuchel cause Pulisic been injury prone all season but I was a little ticked today. Hey, he got the result but still Pulisic should have started. He didn’t start over the weekend either
I may be wrong and it could have been purely tactical but he may bot have started because of the yellow card he received in the first leg. Tuchel may not have wanted to risk an outside chance that he was booked again and suspended for the final.
Fantastic composure for both his goal in Madrid and tonight’s assist. We’ve finally got a world-class player on our hands.