FC Cincinnati signs Geoff Cameron to multi-year contract

Geoff Cameron has become the latest American player to return to the United States, signing with Eastern Conference MLS side FC Cincinnati on Thursday.

FC Cincy announced the signing of the 35-year-old to a contract through the 2022 season, which comes with an option for an additional season. Cameron will occupy an senior roster spot on the club’s roster and will certainly give Jaap Stam’s backline a boost.

Cameron made 91 combined appearances and scored two goals for EFL Championship side QPR during his time in West London, helping the club to a ninth place finish this past season. After arriving in England in 2012 from the Houston Dynamo, Cameron spent six seasons in both the English Premier League and EFL Championship with Stoke City before eventually moving to QPR outright.

In total, the veteran center back has made 420 combined appearances between MLS and the top two divisions in England, and now returns to MLS after many years away.

FC Cincinnati has failed to win any of its opening three matches this season, being outscored 10-2 over that span. The club is thin at the center back position with Maikel van der Werff recently being placed on the injured list.

The Eastern Conference club will open its new venue TQL Stadium on May 16th against Inter Miami, but there is no timetable on when Cameron will be ready to play.