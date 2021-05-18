Higuain, Pulido and Roldan brothers headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 5

The Seattle Sounders enjoyed a dominant MLS Week 5, posting a pair of shutout wins against tough opponents, and it was the Roldan brothers leading the charge.

Cristian Roldan and Alex Roldan were key figures in Seattle’s wins against San Jose and Los Angeles FC, helping them become the first set of brothers to earn SBI MLS Best XI honors. They, along with Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga, helped Seattle continue to win despite injuries to stars Nicolas Lodeiro and Stefan Frei.

There is a heavy Cascadia presence in this week’s MLS Best XI, with Portland Timbers teammates Eryk Williamson and Logan Ketterer making the squad. Ketterer made a memorable impression in his first start for the Timbers, stopping a penalty kick in an eventual Timbers shutout win, while Williamson recorded a pair of assists to lead Portland to victoy.

This week’s Best XI isn’t short on star power, with Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain being selected after his two-goal display in a stirring 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati.

Here is the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 5:

HONORABLE MENTION

Andre Blake, Tyler Miller; Julian Araujo, Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Daniel Steres, Daniel Lovitz; Joao Paulo, Carles Gil, Marcelino Moreno, Sebastian Lletget, Marvin Loria, Michael Barrios; Diego Rubio.

