Macario, Mewis, Horan headline USWNT roster for Summer Series

The U.S. Women’s National Team has Olympic Gold on its mind this summer, and first will take part in a trio of friendlies as preparation.

Catarina Macario, Samantha Mewis, and Lindsey Horan headlines Vlatko Andonovski’s 23-player roster for the June Summer Series in the United States. Tobin Heath will be a part of the club’s training roster as she recovers from a knee injury while midfielder Julie Ertz has been ruled out with a knee injury.

“These games and the few training sessions we’ll have are just more tests, more challenges and more learning opportunities, for the players and coaches,” said Andonovski. “The three matches will certainly be important in the selection of the Olympic Team, but we are also focused on the big picture and the overall body of work the players have put together over the past year or so for the National Team and their clubs.”

“During these games we’ll also focus on preparing for the Olympic group matches, so we need to balance all of that, as well as manage the overall physical load on the players.”

The USWNT will begin play in the Summer Series on June 10th against Portugal (in Houston) before also facing off Jamaica (in Houston) on June 13th and Nigeria (in Austin) on June 16th.

Andonovski has selected 19 NWSL players and four from European clubs in Europe in final preparation before choosing his roster for the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The USWNT will also play two Olympic send-off matches in early July before leaving for Japan. Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia have been paired with the USWNT in the Olympic group stage, as the Americans aim to earn a fifth gold medal in their history.

Here’s a closer look at the 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit).

MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

FORWARDS: Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage).