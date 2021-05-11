MLS Ticker: Toronto FC signs Dwyer, Galaxy reportedly targeting midfielder Raveloson, and more

Toronto FC boosted its attacking options on Tuesday by signing long-time MLS forward Dom Dwyer.

The Eastern Conference club announced the signing, which will see Dwyer a member of the squad through the 2022 season. Dwyer joins a TFC attack which features Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Yeferson Soteldo.

The 30-year-old joins TFC having scored 83 goals in his MLS career between regular season play and the playoffs. He most recently played for Orlando City, where he appeared in 70 matches over five seasons, scoring 24 goals. He only played in two matches in 2020 before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

Born and raised in England, Dwyer was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Sporting KC. Dwyer won MLS Cup with Sporting KC in 2013 and also lifted two U.S. Open Cups in 2013 and 2015.

A former forward with the U.S. Men’s National team, Dwyer earned four caps and was a part of the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup-wnning side.

Report: Galaxy targeting defensive midfielder Raveloson

The L.A. Galaxy are reportedly targeting another acquisition for their midfield going forward. Troyes defensive midfielder Rayan Raveloson is reportedly on the radar of Greg Vanney’s squad, French outlet L’ Est-éclair reported Tuesday. Raveloson’s will become a free agent on June 30th, meaning the Galaxy would not have to produce a transfer free for his services, according to the report.