MLS Ticker: Toronto FC signs Dwyer, Galaxy reportedly targeting midfielder Raveloson, and more

Toronto FC boosted its attacking options on Tuesday by signing long-time MLS forward Dom Dwyer.
The Eastern Conference club announced the signing, which will see Dwyer a member of the squad through the 2022 season. Dwyer joins a TFC attack which features Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Yeferson Soteldo.
The 30-year-old joins TFC having scored 83 goals in his MLS career between regular season play and the playoffs. He most recently played for Orlando City, where he appeared in 70 matches over five seasons, scoring 24 goals. He only played in two matches in 2020 before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.
Born and raised in England, Dwyer was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Sporting KC. Dwyer won MLS Cup with Sporting KC in 2013 and also lifted two U.S. Open Cups in 2013 and 2015.
A former forward with the U.S. Men’s National team, Dwyer earned four caps and was a part of the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup-wnning side.
Report: Galaxy targeting defensive midfielder Raveloson
The L.A. Galaxy are reportedly targeting another acquisition for their midfield going forward.
Troyes defensive midfielder Rayan Raveloson is reportedly on the radar of Greg Vanney’s squad, French outlet L’ Est-éclair reported Tuesday. Raveloson’s will become a free agent on June 30th, meaning the Galaxy would not have to produce a transfer free for his services, according to the report.
An international player for Madagascar’s national team, Raveloson has scored twice in 11 matches, memorably helping Barea advance to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
Should he make the move to Carson, he would join former French players center back Sega Coulibaly, Kevin Cabral, and Samuel Grandsir who have embarked to the Galaxy in recent months. The Galaxy are coming off a 2-1 derby victory over rivals LAFC.
Toronto FC waives 2019 draft pick Dorsey
Toronto FC has waived former 2019 first round draft pick Griffin Dorsey.
The club announced the move on Tuesday, not long before announcing the signing of Dom Dwyer. Dorsey, a 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances.
Dorsey was drafted sixth overall in the MLS SuperDraft from the University of Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American. He signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to that draft that year.
“You have to make [roster]room at times,” said TFC head Chris Armas. “So that’s what that’s about. We think he’s a really good young professional. So this was not an easy decision.”
